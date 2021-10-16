Evrynet Adds Three New Project Advisors After a $7 Million Private Funding By CoinQuora

Evrynet Adds Three New Project Advisors After a $7 Million Private Funding



Evrynet added three new project advisors after it received $7 million in private funding.

Evrynet offers DeFi services to investors through its Evry.Finance app.

New partnerships are expected soon.

To further reinforce its commitment to the CeDeFi community, the financial service platform — Evrynet announces it appointed three members to its advisory board. This comes shortly after Evrynet obtained $7 million in private finance, prompting the enlargement of the advisory board.

Decentralized finance has caught the attention of institutional players. Hence, Evrynet wants to offer appropriate DeFi services to investors through its Evry.Finance app. Evrynet’s compatibility and interoperability with many established blockchain ecosystems open up many new potential uses and opportunities.

Furthermore, Exchange, liquidity pool, and staking solutions will all be available on the Evry.Finance app. In addition, Every. Finance is the first DApp produced by Evrynet. Also, individual investors will benefit from the user-friendly interface, which aims to provide a more diverse yield product by linking real-world assets and DeFi.

With so much excitement, the Evrynet team unveiled the new members. The three new project advisors are:

Loi Lui, who currently serves as the CEO and co-founder of Kyber Networks. The company builds on-chain liquidity protocols for DApps. Loi developed an open-source security analyzer for smart contracts called Oyente. Moreover, he designed the first protocol for sharding public blockchains, which led him to create Zilliqa. Also, Loi collaborated on the development of Evrynet and will now serve as an advisor to help the project move forward.

David Mazieres, the co-founder of the Stellar Development Foundation, is Evrynet’s second advisor. Mazieres is a Stanford University computer science professor and the director of the Secure Computer Systems Research group. He also serves as the co-director of the Center for Blockchain Research and the Future of Digital Currency program. His knowledge of operating systems, distributed systems, and security, which he contributed to the development of Evrynet and the Evry whitepaper, will benefit the project in the future.

Professor Robert Townsend is the third Evrynet advisor. Professor Townsend contributed to the Evry whitepaper and tokenomics. He is a renowned Economics professor at MIT and a consultant for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and the World Bank. Clearly, Townsend’s knowledge and expertise in economics and finance can assist the Evrynet initiative open a lot of new doors.

What’s more, Signum Capital, Petrock Capital, Elliptive Ventures, and other notable investors participated in the investment round. Evrynet had amassed a strong roster of investors and supporters in prior rounds, which seemed to be growing with each fundraising round.

On welcoming these three advisors, the Evrynet team has the following thoughts:

We’re excited to have Loi Lui, David Mazieres, and Professor Rober Townsend join as our project advisors. We have been working with them on many projects and look forward to many more exciting collaborations in the future, several of which are already in process and will be announced soon.

As the team expands its reach into the finance world, more collaborations are expected soon.

