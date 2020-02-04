Evo Morales, now in exile, will run for the Senate of Bolivia

CARACAS, Venezuela – Evo Morales, the former Bolivian president who fled his country in November amid violent protests over his attempt to remain in power, will try to run for the Senate in the country's next elections.
The announcement is only the most recent sign that Morales intends to play an active role in Bolivian politics, despite living in exile in Argentina and facing an arrest warrant issued by the interim government of Bolivia.
Mr. Morales's plans were made public on Monday when his party registered his candidacy with the country's electoral tribunal. Lord morals I congratulate your party on Twitter for choosing "the best men and women for the next legislature."
It is likely that his plan to run will increase tensions before the elections in Bolivia on May 3, in which the country will elect its next president.
Three months after Morales's abrupt departure from office, Bolivia remains bitterly divided among his supporters, many of them from the country's indigenous majority, and the elite of long-standing European descent.
Morales, the first indigenous president of Bolivia, was in power for 14 years, but fled after his attempt to win a fourth term resulted in disputed elections and violent protests.
When Jeanine Añez intervened as interim president, she first said that she would lead as a caregiver until new elections could be held, and that she would not run for president. But since then an aggressive effort has begun to reverse many of Morales's leftist policies. She sought closer ties with the United States and sent home Venezuelan diplomats and Cuban doctors.
At the end of January, he announced that he would run for president. The election is becoming a battle between the opposing visions of Mr. Morales and Mrs. Añez for the political identity of the country.
Mr. Morales is prohibited from running for president in these elections. And it's not clear if he can really run for the Senate. I could be disqualified for a technicality.
To run, "he needs to demonstrate continuous residence in Bolivia for at least two years," said Santiago Anria, a professor of Latin American politics at Dickinson College. "And in recent months he has been in Mexico and Argentina."
Ms. Añez has said in the past that Mr. Morales can return to his country "whenever you want ". But his government accuses him of sedition and terrorism, which means he could be arrested upon arrival.
On Monday, Morales' political party, Movement towards Socialism, nominated an economist and former finance minister, Luis Arce, as his presidential candidate.
Another seven have also registered to run for president. They include a former president, Carlos Mesa, a centrist, and several more conservative candidates, such as Luis Fernando Camacho, leader of the protests against Mr. Morales last year, and Chi Hyun-chung, a conservative evangelical pastor born in Korea.
A survey of Markets and Samples, published in January, showed that Mr. Arce received the support of 26 percent of the voters, more than any other candidate, but not enough to win directly in a first round.
To win in the first round on May 3, presidential candidates will need a majority or 40 percent of the vote and a 10 percent advantage over the second candidate.
