EVgo Falls After Credit Suisse Downgrade, Citing Big November Gains By Investing.com

By Dhirendra Tripathi
Investing.com – EVgo stock (NASDAQ:) plunged 14% Monday as Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to neutral after the stock more than doubled in November.
The stock touched a low of $15.78 in the session so far today and later recouped some losses to trade at $16.65, which is 35 cents lower than analyst Maheep Mandloi’s new target of $17.
The new target is higher than Mandloi’s previous target of $11.
According to the analyst, the stock has priced in benefits from the infrastructure plan and expanded partnerships with General Motors and Uber
The company has a first-mover advantage, but also faces competition from new entrants in a technology-agnostic capital intensive industry, Mandloi wrote in the report.
Under the deal with GM, EVgo is setting up high-powered DC fast charging stalls and plans to have 3,250 of them by 2025, more than tripling the network.
Among other features under the deal with Uber (NYSE:) Uber, EVgo will enable drivers without access to at-home charging to charge in between Uber trips.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.