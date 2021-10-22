Everywhere you look prices are rising — What people are watching on FP Video

These videos are racking up the views

FP Video hits all the hot topics this week, looking at the migration to small towns, inflation, rising oil prices and the NFT craze. Enjoy!

Migration to small towns far from over

Phil Soper, CEO of Royal LePage, talks with Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn about the real estate market and the revival of small and medium-sized towns in Canada.

Why Canadian goods are about to get pricier

Dennis Darby, president and CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, explains how supply chain problems and labour shortages are plaguing retailers.

How to get in on the NFT craze

Stephanie Hughes, finance reporter for Financial Post, gives a quick rundown of what you need to know about the NFT marketplace before you start buying, selling and minting your own unique digital assets.

Why oil prices could soon hit $100

Rafi Tahmazian, senior portfolio manager and director at Canoe Financial, talks about why energy prices are rising.

