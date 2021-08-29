“Everything’s Green and Go” By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- Charles Hoskinson just shared a video update about the upcoming Alonzo hard fork.
- The founder shared with excitement that everything’s ready to go.
- However, there are still a few bugs but they will be fixed gradually.
Input Output Global and founder Charles Hoskinson just shared a video update about the upcoming Alonzo Hard Fork as the network nears its smart contracts launch stage.
Brief Update on Alonzo https://t.co/7Ngqdsqp3R
— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 27, 2021
He reveals in the live stream that the important s…
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.