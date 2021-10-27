Everything You Should Know About the New Phenomenon By BTC Peers

Fantasy Trading: Everything You Should Know About the New Phenomenon



Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, you’ll love testing yourself in fantasy trading contests and having a chance to earn in the process!

Introduction

Trading stocks and crypto is an opportunity to profit in short timeframes. Depending on how the markets move, you can earn a lot of money in hours. The problem is that you need to learn about stock and crypto fluctuations to enter this world. That’s where fantasy trading contests come into play!

These competitions have become a true phenomenon in recent years. They offer a fun and exciting way to learn about trading while having a chance to profit. You can pick between various contest types, and that versatility appeals to users. If you are interested in jumping on board and trying fantasy trading, here is what you should know about it!

The Basics of Fantasy Trading

If you are a sports fan, you are probably familiar with fantasy contests. In these competitions, you pick players to create a virtual team. The performance of athletes in real matches generates your points. The person with the most points wins the tournament.

The principle is similar to crypto fantasy trading. However, the difference is that you assemble a “team” of cryptocurrencies. You pick a limited number from those offered for the selection. Once the contest starts, you monitor actual fluctuations of those currencies. If their value on the market increases, you get points. But if it decreases, you lose them. The winner is the participant with the most points once the competition finishes.

Why Are Crypto Fantasy Contests So Popular These Days?

Crypto trading has fans across many continents, but why does it attract so many users? The best way to understand is to try a fantasy competition. But before you start your first contest, here are the major reasons why users love these tournaments:

Simple and exciting. You could describe these platforms as easy to learn but hard to master, the attractive contests that allow beginners to dive right into the action.

A versatile game selection. You can participate in head-to-head sessions against other users but also test yourself in leagues. Session duration varies on the platform. However, the most exciting concepts seem to be 15-minute matches. They don’t take a lot of time and maximize the adrenaline rush during the game.

You can manage your investments easier. It takes a lot of money to trade crypto and stocks on the real market. It’s much easier with fantasy contests. You can virtually double up your investment in as little as 15 minutes.

It can be an extra income source. If you are looking for additional revenue, these competitions can help to generate it.

Where to Earn Extra Income with Fantasy Trading?

StockBattle managed to find the right balance between offering a tempting experience for both new and experienced traders. The platform is easy to use and offers stocks and crypto fantasy trading tournaments.

Here is why you should try StockBattle:

You get a generous 100% welcome bonus. The platform will match your first deposit up to $50. So, if you invest $20, it means you’ll actually have $40 to join the desired fantasy contests.

You can join freeroll competitions to understand how the system works. You can join up to ten free fantasy finance competitions. The prizes involve actual money, so you can use this as a starting point to begin competing for real cash.

Check the current trends while choosing your portfolio. The website shows you statistics on each currency that you can include in your selection. That makes it easier to discover the current trends and identify market gainers.

Which Fantasy Contests Are Available on StockBattle?

The beauty of StockBattle lies in fast-paced fantasy contests that guarantee an adrenaline rush. Each competition lasts only 15 minutes. That guarantees the so-called pick-up-and-play mechanic. Even if you don’t have much time, you can still enjoy a session or two and profit in the process.

As a beginner, it’s smart to try freerolls. These don’t require investing a single cent. StockBattle believes in the attractiveness of its platform. That’s why each user can participate in up to ten freeroll fantasy tournaments. While you don’t pay anything to join, the prizes involve real money. The reward structure is modest, but you can still earn a few dollars to start actual cash sessions.

Real money tournaments have the same structure. You test yourself in head-to-head duels against another user. The rules are simple – the winner takes it all. If you end up having more points when 15 minutes expires, you’ll get the entire prize pool. The stakes begin with as little as $1, but you can also join contests where the wagers require $20 or more.

The Main Reasons to Choose StockBattle

StockBattle has an excellent reputation with the traders. Its user base increases every day. Apart from offering a safe environment with fast loading times, these are the reasons to try StockBattle!

You’ll Enjoy Drafting Your Portfolio

Before each game starts, you’ll need to choose your portfolio. The system will list the available cryptocurrencies for that session. Your task is to choose five for your portfolio. StockBattle offers immense help during the selection process.

You can sort the available choices on the selection screen to your preference. It helps to arrange them by the biggest winners or losers in the recent time. You can see the trends in the last 15 minutes, an hour, a day, or a week.

If you want advanced statistics, simply tap on an asset, and it will open a graph. The chart will show the latest fluctuations of that currency graphically. You can also see the total market cap and volume in the last 24 hours.

In other words, you’ll have all the statistics you need to draft your portfolio. From there, it’s up to you to recognize the best crypto to bet on and win.

The Contests Occur in Real-Time!

You participate in fantasy trading contests to win, but the gaming experience also matters. StockBattle took that to the next level by providing real-time dynamic charts. You don’t have to wait for 15 minutes to see the outcome. Instead, you can follow the entire session and how the market trends move in actual time. You can compare the feeling to rooting for your favorite runner or a horse in a race. Even if you don’t win, you’ll love the rush you felt during the session.

An Entire Academy Section That Helps You to Win

StockBattle wants its competitors to enjoy fantasy finance contests and win. That’s why it created an Academy where you can discover solid winning strategies. The academy contains detailed explanations on fantasy finance but also shares tips and insights. For example, you can learn how to read graphs or hunt for undervalued assets.

Final Thoughts – Earn and Learn by Using StockBattle!

Fantasy trading competitions are there as an opportunity to generate profit. However, they have another important advantage. A fantasy finance platform can help a future trader learn everything about market mechanisms.

StockBattle will help you to:

Understand charts and graphs.

Discover currency fluctuations and differences between low and high volatility.

Choose tactics to pick cryptocurrencies for short-term performance.

Strengthen your confidence when trading and working with different crypto assets.

If that sounds attractive, don’t hesitate to join StockBattle today. You can improve your knowledge and test yourself against hundreds of other traders!

