Everything To Know – Hollywood Life

Everything to know about actor Don Johnson’s five children Dakota, Jesse, Grace, Jasper, and Deacon.

Don Johnson might be revered for his roles as James “Sonny” Crockett in the 1984 series Miami Vice and Nash Bridges in the 1996 series of the same name, respectively, but to his five children, he is simply dad. The actor, 71, has five children from current and past relationships. With his current wife Kelley Phleger, whom he has been married to since 1999, Don shares Grace, 21, Jasper, 19, and Deacon, 15. With former partner Patti D’Arbanville, he shares Jesse, 38. And with ex-wife Melanie Griffith, Don shares known actress Dakota, 31.

During a press junket for his 2019 mystery crime film Knives Out, Don opened up about his “artistic” and “fun” family, as well as the Johnsons’ tradition of pulling pranks every Thanksgiving. “We are a very artistic and hot blooded and volatile and fun and challenging family,” he revealed to Access Hollywood, adding of their annual holiday hijinks: “It started to become a little bit of a family thing. Pranks would somehow get played. It could be multiple pranks, but they had to be pranks that weren’t mean spirited, like strange articles of clothing could show up in your soup.”

Below, what you should know about the actor’s five children ahead of this year’s holiday hijinks.

Dakota Johnson

Don shares the one and only Dakota with ex-wife Melanie. The exes were briefly married in 1976 and again, between 1989 and 1996. Perhaps the actor’s most known child, Dakota has followed in her famous parents’ footsteps and forayed into the world of Hollywood as an actress. She has starred in a number of notable films, including The Social Network, 21 Jump Street, and The Peanut Butter Falcon. Dakota is best known for her role as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey films.

Jesse Johnson

Don shares the one and only Jesse with former partner Patti. He and the actress were in a relationship between 1981 and 1986. Like his stepsister Dakota, Jesse followed in his parents’ footsteps, working in Hollywood as an actor and producer. He has appeared in notable TV shows, making appearances in Hawaii Five-0, Twin Peaks, Grey’s Anatomy, and NCIS. He served as a producer in the 2013 film Chapman, in which he also starred.

Grace Johnson

Don shares his second daughter Grace with current wife Kelley, a teacher. While she does not have a career in Hollywood, Grace is also in the arts. She’s a model signed under IMG Models, the agency that also reps notable models Gigi and Bella Hadid, Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kloss, and Paloma Elsesser, among others. Grace has modeled for Banana Republic, Goop, and Dakota Jinx, and has appeared in magazines like Glamour and Santa Barbara Magazine. She has also walked on runways, walking for the Christian Cowan x The Powerpuff Girls fashion show in 2019.

Jasper Johnson

Don shares son Jasper, one of his youngest children, age 19, with wife Kelley. It’s unclear if the teen is on social media, but his famous father often shares snapshots with him, offering insight into his personality. He’s a big sports fan, having attended a number of Dodgers baseball games with Don. He’s also a basketball player, as evidenced by past videos shared by his proud dad. Don shared a clip from one of his son’s games a few years back and said he got in two dunks during one game.

Deacon Johnson

Don shares a second son, Deacon, his youngest child (age 15), with wife Kelley. Like his older brother, Deacon is a baseball and Dodgers enthusiast and would attend games with his dad. And, as evidenced by his dad’s Instagram post above, Deacon has met late night host Jimmy Fallon. He and his siblings also help out at shelters during the holidays. Don shared a snapshot from December 2018 of his son and his other children prepping food at a shelter in Santa Barbara on Christmas Eve.