Everything To Know – Hollywood Life

Heidi Klum shares daughters Leni and Lou with ex-husband Seal and former partner Flavio Briatore. Learn more about the model’s daughters here.

Heidi Klum is best known as a model, television host, producer, and, of course, the unofficial reigning queen of Halloween, but to her children, the 48-year-old is simply mom. The model has four children: daughters Leni, 17, and Lou, 12, and sons Johan, 15, and Henry, 16.

She shares her sons, as well as youngest daughter Lou, with ex-husband Seal. The two were married between 2005 and 2014. As for her eldest child, daughter Leni, Heidi welcomed her with former partner Flavio Briatore, an Italian businessman.

With Leni making headlines for being the spitting image of her mother, learn more about her and her stepsister Lou below.

Leni Klum

Leni Olumi Klum, born May 4, 2004, is Heidi’s eldest daughter with Flavio. Seal formally adopted her in 2009. Despite not being biological father and daughter, the two have a close bond. They walked the red carpet together for the first time in October for the premiere of the Netflix western The Harder They Fall (Seal’s brother Jeymes Samuel directed the film, and his music is featured in the soundtrack), with Seal calling it “one of the proudest moments of my life.” He said of their bond, “It’s everything and it has always been like that, from the day I met her mother. She was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful lady. We have always had that bond.” Leni added, “We’ve always been close.”

Leni follows in her famous mother’s footsteps as a model. She signed with the agency CAA Fashion in July. The young model has appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany and Glamour Germany, and has walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana. The teen has also appeared in campaigns for luxury jewelry brand Chopard. Most recently, Leni released a collection of workwear-inspired outfits with German fashion retailer About You. With oversized fits and basics, the collection features clean color palettes and modern yet timeless items, including blouses, denim, bodysuits, and more.

Lou Sulola Samuel

Lou Sulola Samuel, born October 9, 2009, is Heidi’s youngest daughter, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Seal. As a self-proclaimed “helicopter parent,” Heidi is notoriously (and understandably) private when it comes to her younger children. At just the age of 12, not too much is known about youngest daughter Lou, though the model will occasionally share photos of her daughter with her face meticulously obscured to preserve her privacy. (The model often hides the faces of her young children — or share photos that only feature their backs — for privacy.)

While on Live with Kelly and Ryan back in 2017, the former Project Runway star opened up about the decision to maintain her children’s privacy. “My oldest daughter [Leni] is 13 and she wants to post her face and I always say, ‘No, you’re not allowed to,’” she said. “Whenever she’s in it, it has to be from the back or [having her face concealed somehow]. It’s different when we do it. I feel like we’re grown ups, but I want to try and keep them children as long as possible.” She added of her “helicopter” parenting, “My kids are always like, ‘I’m not allowed to do this, I can’t do that.’”