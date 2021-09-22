Everything To Know About The Actor’s Kid – Hollywood Life

Everything to know about late actor Willie Garson’s son Nathen, who penned a heartfelt tribute to his father following his death on September 21.

Actor Willie Garson died on September 21, sending sadness across Hollywood. He was 57. Beloved for his role as Stanford Blatch, BFF of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO series Sex and the City, the late actor’s death was confirmed by family and friends on Tuesday. A cause of death has not yet been disclosed. Following the sad news, Willie’s son Nathen Garson, 20, penned a touching tribute to him on Instagram, sharing a series of photos and videos of the late star.

“I love you so much papa,” Nathen wrote. “Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known.” He added, “I’m glad you shared [your] love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

Below is everything to know about the late actor’s son.

Nathen was adopted by Willie at 7 years old

Willie adopted Nathen from the foster care system when he was just 7 years old in 2009. In an interview with Page Six last October, the actor said he “always wanted to have a child,” so he pursued adoption as a single parent. “I had a long relationship off and on for like 20 years, and she never wanted to have a child, which is fine,” Willie told the outlet. “And it was like my mid-life crisis. Like, I really wanted a child more than anything else. And I got one and we’re partners, my kid and I.”

The late actor was also a board member of You Gotta Believe, a New York-based organization that helps find permanent homes for young adults, teens, and pre-teens in foster care. “They do kids up to aging out and beyond because everyone needs a family,” Willie said.

Nathen is a college student in Ohio

During his interview with Page Six, Willie also revealed that his son is currently a college student in Ohio. “He’s an adult and soon to be taking care of me which is really why I got him to be honest,” Willie told the outlet. “He’s lovely and a really special guy. He’s wonderful and he’s in college in Ohio.” Judging from his Instagram bio (“Wooster ’23”), Nathen presumably attends The College of Wooster, a liberal arts college in the state, and will graduate in 2023.

Nathen has appeared in a few TV shows

Nathen has appeared in a few TV shows, starring opposite his famous father in a few of his shows. He made cameos in White Collar, the police procedural drama in which Willie starred as con artist Mozzie, and Whole Day Down, the satirical web series about out-of-work actors in which Willie starred as Willie.

Nathen has gone on many adventures with his dad

Like his tribute suggested, Nathen went on many adventures with his late dad. From California’s Russian Gulch State Park to Anza-Borrego Desert State Park to Millard Canyon, it’s clear the father-son duo loved the great outdoors. Their travels have also spanned Hells Revenge Trailhead in Utah and the village of Garzón in Uruguay. Alongside the photo of Willie in the middle of a scenic flower field at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park back in March 2019, Nathen endearingly captioned, “Hunting a wild Willie…He’s a rare one.”