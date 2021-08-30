Everything To Know About The Actor’s 5 Kids – Hollywood Life

Learn more all about ‘Rocky’ star Sylvester Stallone’s five children, from two of his marriages.

Few actors have had the longevity that Sylvester Stallone, 75, has had throughout his career. Ever since he played Rocky in the 1976 film of the same name, he’s been a household name, and he’s taken on many iconic roles and starred in plenty of critically-acclaimed and beloved movies. Throughout his life, Sylvester has been married three times. He had two sons from his first marriage and three gorgeous daughters from his third and current wife. Learn more about all of the Creed star’s five kids!

Sage Stallone

Sylvester’s first son Sage was born to his first wife Sasha Czack, 71, in 1976. Sage followed in his dad’s footsteps and pursued a career in entertainment. He made his onscreen debut in 1990’s Rocky V, where he appropriately played Rocky Jr. Other movie roles included the films Daylight and Oliviero Rising. His last role was in the 2010 short film The Agent. Other than acting, he also co-founded the company Grindhouse Releasing, which restores, preserves and releases B-movies, cult movies, and exploitation flicks, according to Sage’s IMDb bio. Unfortunately, Sage died of a heart attack at 36-years-old in 2012, via CNN.

Seargeoh Stallone

Sylvester and Sasha’s second son Seargeoh, 42, was born in 1979. Despite being the younger brother, Seargeoh actually played Rocky Jr. before Sage did! He was uncredited in 1979’s Rocky II, according to his IMDb page. Unlike his brother, he didn’t pursue further acting, as that’s the only credit listed on the page. Seargeoh is also on the autism spectrum, via Greater Good. Sly even recorded a PSA in 1990 to encourage people to get tested for autism. “Imagine your child has autism; mine does,” he said in the voiceover. “If you know a child who may have autism, please contact your local chapter. Thank you.”

Sophia Stallone

After Stallone’s marriage to Sasha ended in 1985, he briefly wed actress Brigitte Nielsen, but the couple divorced two years later. In 1997, the actor married Jennifer Flavin, and the pair have been together ever since! Their first daughter was Sophia, 25, who was born in 1996. Sophia is an avid reader and runs the Bookstagram account @FavoriteBookClub, where she shares her latest literary adventures. She also hosts the podcast Unwaxed with her sister Sistine. The podcast features the girls discussing everything “From adulting to single life and crazy stories including exciting guests joining in on the chaos,” via its description on Apple Podcasts.

Sistine Stallone

Sly and Jennifer’s middle daughter Sistine, 23, was born in 1998. Besides co-hosting a podcast with her big sister, Sistine has also taken after her dad and begun an acting career. So far, she only has three acting credits. She’s been in the TV show Love Advent and the movies Midnight in the Switchgrass and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. It seems like both of Sistine’s sisters support her acting career, and they even accompanied her to the July 2021 premiere of Midnight in the Switchgrass, where they all wore gorgeous mini-dresses. Sistine and Sophia also occasionally share hilarious glimpses into their lives with TikTok videos.

Scarlet Stallone

Sly and Jennifer’s youngest daughter Scarlet, 19, was born in 2002. Scarlet graduated high school in June 2021, and her dad congratulated her by sharing a family photo with all five Stallones dressed in white. Scarlet and her sister were all Miss Golden Globes at the 2017 award show, via Vanity Fair. It seems like the whole family are very close, and spend a lot of time together. They also appear to have a playful and fun relationship, with the sisters and Sly jokingly making comments to each other on social media.