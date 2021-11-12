Everything To Know About Sabrina Dhowre & His Exes – Hollywood Life

The ‘Luther’ star has been married to his model wife for two years! Before Sabrina Dhowre, Idris Elba has been married two other times. Find out more about the actor’s wife and exes!

Idris Elba has had an incredibly accomplished and varied acting career! The 49-year-old star has received tons of acclaim for his performances in television series like Luther and The Wire, but Idris has also made the jump to starring in a number of movies like 2010’s The Losers or the 2015 Netflix film The Beasts of No Nation. Idris has also starred in a number of superhero flicks, playing Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor movies, and he also played Bloodsport in 2021’s Suicide Squad.

Outside of his acting career, Idris has been married on three occasions. The American Gangster actor been married to his current wife Sabrina Dhowre since 2019, and the pair seem incredibly happy together. Find out more about Sabrina, and Idris’ first two wives here!

Sabrina Dhowre

Idris and Sabrina, 32, have been together since 2017! The couple met while Idris was working on The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet in Canada. “Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special,” he told The Jess Cagle Interview. The model is of Somali descent, and was raised in Canada, winning Miss Vancouver in 2014. The actor proposed to Sabrina onstage after a film-screening for his debut as a director Yardie in 2018, and the pair have stuck together ever since! The pair tied the knot in April 2019, at a ceremony in Morocco. While Sabrina is pretty private, she has accompanied her husband to various events, like the 2021 premiere of the James Bond film No Time To Die, where she stunned in a sheer, black dress.

Sonya Nicole Hamlin

Idris’ second marriage to Sonya Hamlin was incredibly short. The pair were only wed for four months in 2006, after eloping in Las Vegas. Sonya is a lawyer, and has mostly stayed out of the public eye, but she did dish some details of her relationship with the actor in a 2016 interview with DailyMail. “We hit it off. We meshed very well. He’s not shy and neither am I, and we fell very much in love with each other,” she said about their early relationship. She said the two had a fairly normal romance, and The Wire actor wasn’t an international superstar just yet, despite gaining recognition for the HBO series. Ultimately, Sonya claimed that the pair ended up splitting for Idris’ career. “He was being told it was an important part of his image to be a single sex symbol in Hollywood and being married would damage that,” she told DailyMail. “We sat down here in Maryland and decided we were going to file. We wavered a couple of times. We were both just sad. He hugged me, of course. It was very sad.”

Hanne “Kim” Nørgaard

Idris’ first marriage was before he was famous, when he was wed to Hanne “Kim” Nørgaard, 44, from 1999 to 2003. While the pair have been divorced for years, she still goes by Kim Elba, and the pair seem like they’re on good terms, as they share a daughter Isan, 19. Idris also has a son Winston, 7, from a relationship with his ex Naiyana Garth. Kim is also an accomplished makeup artist, and she has her own line of cosmetics. In her bio, she said that she’s done makeup for tons of celebrities like Hugh Laurie, her husband, and the late Robin Williams.