Everything To Know About Jon & Kate’s 8 Children – Hollywood Life

Learn more about all the kids from ‘John & Kate Plus 8,’ four years after the show ended!

Jon, 44, and Kate Gosselin, 46, rose to national fame due to their large family, which consists of a set of twins and a group of sextuplets. Their many kids even earned them an extremely popular reality series, Jon & Kate Plus 8 in 2007. While the family grew in notoriety, Kate and Jon’s marriage unfortunately didn’t work out. The pair divorced in 2009, and the show’s title was shortened to Kate Plus 8. Jon still has custody of two of the sextuplets Hannah and Collin, but the father has been estranged from the other six children for a few years now. Ahead of Father’s Day 2020, Jon told HollywoodLife that he still “hold[s] on to hope” that he can someday reunite with his six other kids.

After 11 seasons, Kate Plus 8 finished in 2017. In the years since the show ended, the Gosselin children have grown up quite a bit! The twins are now 20, and the sextuplets are all 17. They’re all certainly much older than when they were first introduced on Jon & Kate Plus 8 back in 2007. Keep reading to find out more about the Gosselin children, and where they are now!

Mady Kate

One of the two older Gosselin siblings, Mady is a college student now! It appears that she’s a student at Syracuse University, as she’s posted a few photos on Instagram of herself sporting one of the college’s sweatshirts. Mady is also incredibly active on social media, sharing clips and glimpses into her family life on TikTok. She has posted humorous videos of hilarious texts she’s received from her siblings, plus clips showing her love for Taylor Swift. Mady’s Instagram bio identifies her as someone “who reads lots of books and knows lots of Taylor Swift lyrics.”

Cara Nicole

Like her sister, Cara is also a college student! She’s a sophomore at New York’s Fordham University, where she’s a member of the rowing team. She’s a double major in interdisciplinary math and economics, according to her student athlete page. Throughout high school, she played varsity lacrosse and field hockey. Her bio also only lists her mom and doesn’t mention her dad.

Aaden Jonathan

While the twins are at college, four of the six sextuplets still live with their mom, who seems like she’s incredibly close with all of them. When Aaden got his braces off in July 2020, Kate celebrated by making her son a cake, decorated with candy to look like him (now braces-free). She also posted a photo of Aaden wearing a Nike t-shirt and holding up the cake. “Braces are a thing of the past in this house,” she wrote in the caption.

Leah Hope

Like her siblings, Leah is also 17. While Kate has mostly kept a low-profile on social media since July 2020, she did wish all of her kids a happy sixteenth birthday back in May 2020. She posted a photo Hershey’s Kisses Cereal and wrote a sweet message to the sextuplets. “Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen ‘Hershey Kisses’, as they were called at birth,” she wrote. ” I love you so much! You’re 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life!”

Joel Kevin

Kate posted a photo of the four sextuplets she has custody of and the twins back in October 2019, when they had a day of family fun on go karts. Leah, Aaden, Alexis, and Joel were all 15 in the photo. Despite not even being old enough to get a driver’s license, Joel showed that he may be something of a natural driver. Kate wrote that he won the races for the day in her Instagram caption.

Alexis Faith

Just like Leah, Aaden and Joel, Alexis is also 17 and lives with her mom! While four of the sextuplets don’t stay in touch with their dad, Jon has publicly sent his well-wishes to his kids on the same birthday that their mom wrote the “Hershey Kisses” birthday message. In a May 2020 post, Jon extended his well-wishes to his estranged children. “I miss you Leah, Joel, Alexis, and Aaden. I hope your 16th birthday is just as memorable,” he wrote in the Instagram post.

Collin Thomas

Collin is one of two children that lives with their dad. Collin and his sister Hannah started 11th grade in August 2021, and their dad wished both the siblings luck on their first day. He posted a photo of the brother and sister in front of matching cars before their first day of school. Jon mentioned that his son was doing landscaping work over the summer in a June interview with HollywoodLife. After Collin got his license, Jon joked about how his son drives fast, calling him “Mr. Nascar going into pit row.”

Hannah Joy

Like Collin, Hannah also lives with her dad. She got her driver’s license before her brother, and Jon told HollywoodLife that she’s a good student, calling her “straight-A Hannah.” In May, a source close to Jon told HL that he threw Collin and Hannah a huge birthday bash, with sparkler candles on their cake and got them fresh clothes and jewelry. Hannah and Collin also do keep in touch with their siblings and text each other occasionally, according to a source close to the family.