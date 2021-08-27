Everything To Know About His 6 Children & Their Mothers – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Learn all about Diddy’s six children that he shares with three different women, including late girlfriend Kim Porter.

Diddy is a man of many talents that goes by many names. As fans know, the 51-year-old rapper and record producer was born Sean Combs, but over the years has been known by monikers such as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, Love, and Diddy. But to his children, he’s merely known as “Dad.”

Diddy (that’s how he’ll go by in this story, at least) has six children, one of whom is adopted. The “I Need a Girl” singer welcomed his kids from three different relationships, including his on-again, off-again romance with Kim Porter, who sadly died in 2018. Over the years, Diddy has always put his children first and has been there for them every step of the way.

Below is everything you should know about the rapper’s six children.

Quincy Taylor Brown

Quincy Taylor Brown, 30, is Diddy’s eldest child. He is the biological son of Kim and singer Albert Joseph Brown (Al B. Sure!) and was eventually adopted by Diddy after the rapper started a relationship with Kim when Quincy was 4. Diddy and Kim raised Quincy along with their three other children, and when he turned 16, they even threw him a huge party in Atlanta that was featured on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16.

Quincy is an actor, and has appeared in five films. He starred in the hit Fox show Star from 2016 to 2019, and most recently, is featured in the Starz drama series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which is a spinoff-off to Power. Aside from his acting career, Quincy has also released a number of singles, started his own production company called FourXample, and created a watch line called Chalk by Quincy and a jeans collection with Embellish.

Quincy lost his mom Kim in 2018 due to complications from pneumonia, and since then he’s been open about grieving the tragic death. In March 2021, Quincy honored his mother for Women’s History Month and told PEOPLE, “She definitely was and still is the most important woman in my life. Any time something comes across my way and I think of her first, that means something, and this is one of those no-brainers. She’s had that much of an impact on me to where I can talk about her every day for the rest of my life.”

Justin Combs

Diddy’s eldest biological child, Justin Dior Combs, was born in 1993 to designer Misa Hilton-Brim. Justin, now 27, attended UCLA on a football scholarship and played quarterback while studying Sociology. Justin is know for his affluent lifestyle, which he documents on his Instagram page that has racked up over 1.7 million followers.

Justin has been featured on reality television a few times, including on Nick Cannon‘s Wild ‘N Out, My Super Sweet 16, Hip Hop Square and Catfish. He’s been romantically linked to a few famous women in the past, such as Saweetie, Lori Harvey, Chantel Jeffries and India Westbrook, but the current status of Justin’s dating life is unclear.

Christian Combs

Christian Combs, 23, is the son of Diddy and Kim. Christian is a model and raps under the stage name King Combs. At age 16, he signed a record deal with Bad Boy Entertainment, which was founded by Diddy, and five years later he released his first EP, CYNCerely C3. In 2018, he dropped the hit song “Love You Better” which featured Chris Brown. Christian has nearly 2.5 million followers on Instagram, where he typically documents his music endeavors and modeling gigs. He was previously in a relationship with model Breah Hicks, but they reportedly split in April 2021 after six years of dating.

Chance Combs

Chance Combs, 15, is Diddy’s only child with his longtime associate, Sarah Chapman. Chance was born in July 2006, just five months before Diddy welcomed his twin daughters with Kim. Like her siblings, Chance has taken up modeling, and even recently appeared in the September 2021 issue of Vanity Fair with her father and twin sisters. Chance seems to have a very close bond with her sisters, as the three girls are constantly documenting their outings together on their social media pages. She’s also close with mom Sarah, as proven in Chance’s Mother’s Day tribute she shared to her parent back in May 2021.

D’Lila & Jessie Combs

Diddy and Kim’s youngest children, 14-year-old twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs, were born in December 2006. Their mother sadly died when they were only 11 years old, and since then they’ve been raised by Diddy alongside their siblings. As mentioned before, the identical twins are very close to their sister Chance. And in typical Gen. Z fashion, D’Lila and Jessie are also extremely active on TikTok, where they boast over 37,000 followers on their joint account.

D’Lila and Jessie also have a lot of love for their dad. For Diddy’s 51st birthday in November 2020, the twins posted an amazing throwback photo as tribute on Instagram. “Happy birthday Daddy! We love you so so sooo much! Thank you for being a real king and raising us to be true queens!” they wrote.