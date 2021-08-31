Everything To Know About His 5 Kids – Hollywood Life

The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star has five little ones with his gorgeous wife. Learn more about the kids!

James Van Der Beek, 44, has been an entertainment staple since Dawson’s Creek premiered in 1998. The actor has made numerous appearances in TV and movies. In 2010, he married his second wife Kimberly Brook, and the pair have five beautiful children. The couple regularly post photos of their little ones on Instagram, and James even revealed that he let his kids watch his classic Varsity Blues (spoiler: they weren’t fans). While James and Kimberly have a beautiful family with their five little ones, they have had a fair share of struggles. Kimberly suffered a miscarriage in November 2019 while she was expecting their sixth child. In June 2020, she had another miscarriage. Despite some hardships, the pair seem incredibly happy with their children. Learn more about the beautiful couple’s five kids!

Olivia

Kimberly gave birth to the couple’s oldest daughter Olivia, 10, on September 25, 2010. James’ wife revealed that she “gave him full naming power,” in an interview with People. The couple explained some of the significance behind naming her Olivia had to do with when the pair first met. “There’s an olive tree in Israel that’s special to us,” he said. “We spent time under it when we first met in Israel, then we went back to this tree when I was pregnant,” Kimberly said.

James seems very close to his oldest child. Back in June, he revealed that he brought Olivia to The Van Gogh Experience exhibit in his family’s home of Austin, Texas. Kimberly also gushed over the little girl in an Instagram post on her tenth birthday. “Olivia, thank you for making me a Mommy on this day 10 years ago. Thank you for being the little Mama to your siblings. Thank you for your grace in understanding that I am learning to be a parent through you. I love you with every piece of my heart and soul,” she wrote.

Joshua

James and Kimberly’s only son is their second child Joshua, 9. He was born on March 13, 2012. Kimberly blogged shortly after Joshua’s birth and her experience for People. “This new life has brought about new joys. It’s hard to top hearing your baby’s heartbeat for the first time, finally holding them in your arms and nursing them, or trying to cook while they’re hanging from your legs,” she wrote in the blog.

Like with Olivia, Kimberly wrote a similarly glowing birthday post for Joshua, where she complimented how outspoken and funny he is. “The way you step in and speak up for justice. The kindness you have for all people and life is profound. Nobody makes me laugh like you do. You’re HILARIOUS and remind us all not to take things too seriously,” she wrote.

Annabel

Kimberly and James welcomed their second daughter Annabel, 7, on January 25, 2014. James revealed that they hadn’t discussed what to name their second daughter before she was born in an episode of The Talk, via People. “[Kimberly] said, ‘Well, only one name came to me.’ I said, ‘Yeah only one name came to me too.’ And it was the same name,” he explained. Kimberly made an Instagram post a few days after Annabel was born to share her name.

Similar to her siblings, Annabel also got a sweet Instagram post when her birthday rolled around. “Your nurturing, fun loving, authentic, kind, pure, playful self has healed those you’ve graced your presence with since the day you were born,” Kimberly wrote in an Instagram caption.

Emilia

Kimberly gave birth to the pair’s third daughter on March 23, 2016. Emilia, 5, Back in February, Kimberly revealed in an Instagram Story that the couple had to rush their daughter to the emergency room after she hit her head, via People. Luckily, it wasn’t too serious, and she was as good as new!

In her most recent birthday post for Emilia, Kimberly shared that her daughter is both outspoken and a great dancer. “This Queen expresses herself FULLY, with detail, confronts effortlessly, loves deeply, expresses purely and is wildly in touch with her heart space. She’s fun, got some serious dance moves and is a continual inspiration to everyone she’s around,” she wrote.

Gwendolyn

The couple’s youngest little girl was born in June 2018. Gwendolyn, 3, apparently is a very big Miley Cyrus fan, as James revealed in a birthday post for his daughter. He said she regularly sings “Wrecking Ball,” as she walks around. The Dawson’s Creek star wrote about how his littlest likes to be the center of attention. “I live for the way you disrupt my agendas by ordering me into my heart and demanding nothing less than pure 100% presence. I love how you capture the room by being shy, then shamelessly go through your bag of tricks to make sure the attention stays on you,” he wrote.