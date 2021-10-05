Everything To Know About His 4 Kids And Their Moms – Hollywood Life

Kevin Hart is one of the most famous comedians and actors in the world. Throughout his career, he’s been married twice and has four kids! Learn more about all of his little ones here!

Kevin Hart has the type of career every comedian dreams of having! The 42-year-old comic has released many standup specials from I’m A Grown Little Man in 2009 to his most recent Don’t F**k This Up in 2020. Other than standup, he’s starred in numerous movies ranging from family-friendly romps like Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle to more adult comedies like Get Hard. For his talents, he’s received tons of accolades, including receiving Emmy nominations in 2020 and 2021 for his show Don’t F**k This Up and for acting in Die Hart, respectively.

In his life, Kevin’s been married twice and has two kids from each marriage. Family life has unsurprisingly led to tons of his comedy material, and he often jokes about his experience as a dad in his specials. “This parenting thing is hard, man. You need patience. You got to have a lot of patience to deal with these kids,” he joked in his 2010 special Seriously Funny. “I don’t like it when I tell my kids to do stuff, and they do exactly what I say. I want you to do what I say, but I want you to do it how I pictured you doing it.” Regardless of bits he tells at their expense, it’s clear Kevin is a loving father and is open with his kids. Find out more about all four of them here!

Heaven Leigh Hart

Kevin married his first wife Torrei in 2003, and she had their little girl Heaven, 16, in March 2005. To celebrate his daughter’s 16th birthday, Kevin gave his oldest child an $85,000 black Mercedes SUV as a present. He also admitted during a June 2021 interview on Red Table Talk that his daughter showed him some tough love, when he was engaged in a cheating scandal with his current wife, Eniko. “When me and my wife went through what we went through and the whole cheating display, my talk with Heaven, goddamn… that was one like no other. Getting my daughter back, getting my daughter to understand that I was sorry that I made a mistake. That was real, to understand that I’m still dad,” he said at the time.

While they may have had some rough patches, Kevin is still definitely an inspiration to his little girl. He revealed that she wants to be like her dad and have a comedy career of her own in an April 2019 interview with USA Today. “My daughter wants to actually follow in my footsteps and be a comedic actress. She’s looking forward to that time when she’s out of school and done being a kid, where she can embrace it,” he said.

Hendrix Hart

Kevin and his first wife had their son Hendrix, 13, in October 2007. Stories about Hendrix have been cropping up in Kevin’s standup since the late 2000s. He had a hilarious joke about making his son take the trash out in 2016’s What Now? “I’ma make my son [take the trash out]. He’s seven-years-old, time for him to start pulling his weight around here,” he joked. The comic told USA Today in 2019 that his boy “loves to laugh,” and that his kids don’t mind being a part of his act. “They’re at that age where they embrace it,” he said. “They understand what their dad does for a living and they both love comedy.”

While Kevin and Hendrix are definitely close, Torrei has also raved about her son on social media. She posted some sweet vacation photos of the two in June 2021, and boasted about being “each other’s #1 fan” in the caption. “There is just something special about a mother, son bond,” she wrote.

Kenzo Kash Hart

Kevin and Torrei divorced in 2011, and he married his second wife Eniko Parrish in 2016. Eniko gave birth to the pair’s first son Kenzo Kash, 3, in November 2017. Eniko and Kevin have gushed over their little boy on social media. Kevin shared some of his son’s sweet nicknames in a 2020 Instagram post for his third birthday. “Daddy & Mommy love you to death Zo Aka Bear Aka Hot feet Aka Heavy head aka pitter pater aka prince Zo aka Little Burger King because you have to have it your way,” he wrote in the caption.

Kaori Mai Hart

Eniko had her second child, and Kevin’s second daughter Kaori Mai, 1, in October 2020. In the year since she’s been born, both Kevin and Eniko have raved over their little girl, sharing adorable photos of the youngster. The pair threw her a sweet birthday bash in October 2021, where the couple decorated with all pink to celebrate their little girl.

After Kaori, it seems like Kevin and Eniko are done having kids. Kevin mentioned that they don’t plan on having more in a 2019 interview with USA Today, after Kenzo was born. “We’re going to do one more and then we’re going to throw in the towel after that,” he said. “One more is enough – that’s a loud house. We have a loud one already between the kids and the dogs. So I think adding one more will really complete the Hart family circle and we’ll be done there. That’s it.”