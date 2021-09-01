Everything To Know About His 3 Children & Their Moms – Hollywood Life

Tom Brady isn’t just a legendary athlete: he’s a pretty incredible father as well! Learn all about the NFL quarterback’s three children here.

Whether he’s on or off the football field, Tom Brady, 44, is always a winner. Of course, on the field Tom is known as arguably the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, with a record seven Super Bowl wins — six of which came from his time on the New England Patriots. But when he steps off the field, Tom is just as celebrated and loved by his family: wife Gisele Bundchen, 41, and his kids John Edward Thomas Moynahan, 14, who goes by Jack, Benjamin Rein Brady, 11, and Vivian Lake Brady, 8.

Tom has a close bond with all three of his children, and they’re constantly cheering on their famous father in his NFL games. He shares Jack with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan, 50, while he shares Benjamin and Vivian with Gisele, whom he’s been happily married to since 2009.

Below is everything you need to know about Tom Brady’s children and how they continue to inspire the legendary athlete.

Jack Moynahan

Tom’s eldest child, Jack Moynahan, was born in August 2007. Jack’s mother, Bridget, learned she was pregnant after Tom had already begun dating Gisele following his 2006 split from Bridget. Despite the complicated situation, Bridget and Tom have remained on good terms while co-parenting Jack, and Bridget even found new love as well when she married businessman Andrew Frankel in Oct. 2015.

Jack technically bears his mother’s last name, but he’s still super close with Tom. In fact, Tom has even said that his eldest child is very similar to him. “Jack is just like me—he holds a lot in,” the athlete told Men’s Health in 2019. “Jack loves sports. He wants to try hard, and he never wants to disappoint his dad. That was me. I’d wake up early on weekends to do stuff with my dad.”

And as stepmom to Jack, Gisele also has a special bond with the teenager. “I couldn’t imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child,” the Brazilian supermodel said in a 2018 interview with PEOPLE. “He opened my heart in ways I didn’t even know my heart could expand. I fell in love with him.”

Benjamin Brady

Tom and Gisele welcomed their first child together, son Benjamin Brady, in December 2009. Benjamin can frequently be seen by fans on his parent’s Instagram feeds, as well as at some of his dad’s big football games. Most recently, Benjamin, his siblings, and Gisele all cheered on Tom during the 2021 Super Bowl, where the famed quarterback led the Tamp Bay Buccaneers to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Benjamin has a loving relationship with his father, but he does not share the same love for sports that Tom or Jack do. “When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like Jack. So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like, ‘Nope,’ ” Tom told Men’s Health. “And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’ And Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ ” Tom went on to share that he and Benjamin’s differences were initially “hard for me,” but he’s grown to love his son for exactly who he is. “The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do,” said Tom. “When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”

Vivian Brady

Vivian Brady, Tom’s youngest child, was born in December 2012. Over the years, Vivian has grown into a beautiful young girl, and as fans have picked up on, shares a strong resemblance to her supermodel mother. Meanwhile, Tom has admitted before that given Vivian is his only daughter, he’s had a bit of trouble disciplining her at times.

“It’s the worst — well, it’s not the worst for me, I think it’s the worst for my wife who’s trying to instill some discipline in her and I just give her whatever she wants,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “But isn’t that what men are supposed to do for daughters?” Tom added. “Yeah, there’s princesses, and My Little Pony dolls, and it’s just the cutest thing ever.”