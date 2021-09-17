Everything To Know About Her Sons Sean & Jayden – Hollywood Life

Britney Spears has two sons, who are rarely seen in public with their famous mom. Learn all about the pop star’s boys here.

Britney Spears‘ life has been a true rollercoaster lately. The 39-year-old singer recently celebrated some good news when she got engaged to longtime beau, Sam Asghari. But Brit’s really struggled amidst her ongoing conservatorship legal battle, in which she’s fighting to remove dad Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate. During this all, Britney has appeared to be spending most of her time away from her two children, sons Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15.

Britney shares her kids with ex Kevin Federline, 42, and their custody situation — which was explored in the Framing Britney Spears documentary — has been very, very complicated. The boys are rarely seen with their mom, though in March 2020 Britney shared a snap of her two sons and explained why she keeps them off her social media pages. “I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it,” Britney said on Instagram.

Here is everything to know about Britney Spears’ two children.

Sean Preston Federline

Britney gave birth to her first child, son Sean Preston, on September 14, 2005, a year after the pop star married Kevin. When Sean was 5 months old, Britney was photographed driving while her son was on her lap instead of a car set, causing Brit to receive major backlash from the general public.

Sean, as well as little brother Jayden, were both less than 2 years old when Britney suffered her breakdown in January 2007. Nine months later, Britney lost custody of her boys to Kevin, who had split from the singer in Nov. 2006. A conservatorship for the singer was created in 2008, and it gave Britney and Kevin 50/50 custody of their sons. However, that agreement changed in 2019 to 70/30, with Sean and Jayden spending more of their time living with their father.

Jayden James Federline

Britney and Kevin welcomed their second child, son Jayden James, on Sept. 12, 2006. Two months later, Britney filed for divorce from Kevin, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in July 2007, and as mentioned before, Jayden and big brother Sean were initially split 50/50 between their parents, until 2019 when their dad obtained majority custody.

For the past years, Jayden and Sean have quietly been living with their father, while seemingly occasionally seeing their mom. But on March 3, 2020, Jayden made headlines when he did an Instagram live video and spoke about his mom’s personal life, his grandfather Jamie, and Brit’s boyfriend Sam. Jayden called Jamie “a jerk” and said “he’s a pretty big d*ck.” He also said of his grandpa, “he can go die.” As for Sam, Britney’s youngest son revealed, “I like Sam. He’s good. He’s nice. He’s a really good dude.” He then shared some details about his mother’s singing career. “Actually, I haven’t seen her doing a lot of music at all. I don’t think that…I don’t know, dude,” said Jayden. “I don’t even know. I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ and she was like, ‘I don’t know, honey. I think I might just quit it.’ I’m like, ‘What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?’ ”

Britney has barely been seen out with Sean and Jayden over the last decade. In fact, the last time fans saw the three out at a public event was when Britney brought her then little boys to the 2013 Smurfs 2 red carpet premiere in L.A. The most recent time Brit posted about her sons via Instagram was that post in March 2021. Before that, it was in February when she appeared to go on a hike with her kids. Britney posted a photo from that outdoor outing, and Sean and Jayden looked so grown up.