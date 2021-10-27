Everything To Know About Eric Johnson – Hollywood Life

Jessica Simpson is married to the man of her dreams. Here is everything to know about her spouse, Eric Johnson.

Jessica Simpson, 41, has many blessings in her life. For starters, she’s had an incredible career that includes several hit albums, numerous reality television appearances, and a successful fashion line called The Jessica Simpson Collection. But what Jessica is probably most grateful for is her family — especially her husband, Eric Johnson. Jessica married 42-year-old Eric in 2014, and together they’ve expanded their family with the addition of three adorable children: son Ace, 8, and daughters Maxwell, 9, and Birdie, 2.

Everyone knows Jessica, but what about her husband? Below, learn all about Eric, including the story behind his beautiful romance with his wife.

Eric met Jessica at a house party

It was in 2010 that Jessica met the man she’d eventually call her husband. At the time, she had been divorced from Nick Lachey for roughly four years, and had experienced failed romances with Tony Romo and John Mayer. But Jessica was still open minded about meeting someone new, which was great since a mutual friend of she and Eric’s invited him to a party at Jessica’s home that year. “We connected on all levels,” Simpson wrote in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, about meeting Eric. “We both were ready for the real deal.”

Eric and Jessica got married in 2014

Jessica and Eric’s engagement came just a few months after they started dating. While engaged, Jessica gave birth to Maxwell on May 1, 2012, and to Ace on June 30, 2013. The addition of two kids brought Jessica and Eric closer together, and that led to their fairytale wedding in July 2014 in Montecito, California. The wedding was the second for both Jessica and Eric: Jessica was previously married to Nick from 2002 to 2005, while Eric got divorced from stylist Keri Johnson in 2010 after five years of marriage.

According to People, Jessica had mom Tina Ann Drew and sister Ashlee Simpson stand by her side as Maid of Honors on her wedding day. Meanwhile, Eric had his father, Stephen Johnson, as his Best Man. The couple said “I do” in front of 275 guests gathered at the San Ysidro Ranch for a nondenominational ceremony officiated by Jessica’s dad, Joe Simpson. Of course, Maxwell and Ace, who were only 2 and 1 years old at the time, were involved. Maxwell was the flower girl and Ace was the ring bearer, and they both looked so adorable on the special day. “Before I walked out, I kept hearing all the applause, so my kids got standing ovations!” Jessica told People. Eric reflected on the wedding day during that interview as well, telling the outlet, “I saw my gorgeous wife coming towards me and she was crying. I think my heart was exploding a little bit.”

Eric and Jessica have three kids

As mentioned before, Eric and Jessica welcomed their first two children while they were still engaged. After five years of raising two kids, the lovebirds announced that their family was expanding: Jessica was pregnant again! On March 19, 2019, Jessica gave birth to the couple’s second daughter and third child, Birdie Mae. Around that time, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the “With You” was “done having kids” after her third child. The insider even shared that Jessica was “highly considering getting her tubes tied to make sure that she will not get pregnant again.”

Ever since their family became complete, Jessica and Eric have been loving life as parents of 3. Their kids are growing up so fast, as the couple’s Instagram followers would know. At the end of summer 2021, Jessica shared a cute snapshot of Maxwell and Ace hugging on their first day back at school. Birdie, meanwhile, has been at home hanging with her multi-talented mother.

Eric is a retired NFL star

Just like his wife, Eric has had a big career too. He played tight end in the NFL from 2001 to 2007, first with the San Francisco 49ers and then with the New Orleans Saints. Eric had played college football at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, and was drafted by the 49ers in the seventh round of the 2001 NFL Draft. After two years, he sadly had to miss out on the 2003 season due to injury, as well as the 2005 season for the same reason. But in 2004, he led the 49ers in receiving with 82 catches for 825 yards and two touchdowns. In 2007, Eric signed a one-year contract with the Saints. He was resigned by the team in March 2008, but was then released four months later. He retired from the sport after that.