Everything About Their Marriage – Hollywood Life

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have been married since 2001 and have shared quite the life together. Find out about the most memorable moments they’ve had here.

George Stephanopoulos, 60, and Ali Wentworth, 56, are one of the most inspiring celebrity couples out there! The Good Morning America host and actress have been married for almost 20 years and their connection seems to be stronger than ever. With their successful careers and loving family, they’ve led quite the eventful life together and have often spoke about their love and admiration for each other in interviews. Ali, who is also a comedian, even admitted her husband’s personality and his ability to “laugh at himself” is one of the best things about him, in 2018.

“He’s my straight guy. He’s not funny per se, but I can make fun of him and he can laugh at that,” she told Parade. “He can laugh at himself. There’s endless making fun of him, and he loves it. That’s the best. If I had a husband that was like, ‘stop it,’ I wouldn’t have married him. No. George can fall off the bed laughing at something that’s amusing.”

How Did George And Ali Meet?

George and Ali met on a blind date in Apr. 2001 and were engaged just two months later. They ended up getting hitched by Nov. of that same year at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity on New York City’s Upper East Side. Ali has often shared PDA-filled pics of the two of them on social media along with sweet captions about how much she adores him, and George publicly admitted to swooning over her the same month they walked down the aisle.

”You know how when you go on a date and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot?” he told The New York Times about their immediate connection in Nov. 2001. ”About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days.”

George And Ali Have Two Kids.

George and Ali share two children together. Their oldest daughter Elliott Anastasia was born in Sept. 2002 and they welcomed their second-born daughter Harper Andrea in June 2005. The doting parents have often gushed over their kids in public and Ali shares social media pics of some of their biggest moments, such as prom night and graduation, to Instagram.

“The older one who looks like George, she’s more serious, but she likes to laugh. The younger one, unfortunately, is turning into me. She looks like me. She’s very funny,” Ali cheekily told Parade about her and George’s daughters. “I’m the kind of parent that you could tell you got straight As on your exam, and I’m [absently] like, ‘Oh, that’s great.’ My youngest, Harper, says something really funny, then I’ll bake her a cake and put candles in it. I’ll be so excited. The thing is, it’s instinctual. You can’t teach anybody to be funny. She kinda has it, which is great.”

Ali Has Been Interviewed By George On ‘Good Morning America.’

In one appearance, Ali chatted about how different she and George are and how that helps with their marriage as she sat down with her hubby and his co-anchors on the popular talk show. She recalled one encounter that showed how they handle things and of course, added a little humor to it.

“We were flying to Nantucket and there was a lightning storm. We all thought we were going to die, I was trying to calm everyone down at the back of the plane but when you dip very quickly I would say ‘We’re going to die!’ then ‘We’re good, we’re good,’ and I just see his [George’s] back the whole time and I think he’s probably freaked out,” she explained on the show in 2018. “So I threw a pen at the back of his head – and nothing happened. And then I realized he was meditating! I was like ‘Where are the life jackets?’ and he was meditating!”

“And we are here today!” George hilariously chimed in. “And you are so Zen and we are here today.”

Just as Ali appeared on George’s show, he also once appeared on her comedy, Nightcap, in 2016, and played himself.

Ali’s Written A Book About Their Love Life.

Go Ask Ali: Half-Baked Advice (and Free Lemonade) was released in 2018 and it touched on personal feelings she has when it comes to her life with George. She also lightheartedly touched upon their sex life.

“The lowest moment for me is when the time arrives for the fateful question: ‘How often do you and your husband have sex?’” she wrote in the memoir. “I have lost friends with this question.” She went on to claim that friends have reacted strongly to her when they hear how active her sex life with George is.

“The women gasp and scream like I’ve confessed that I shot my dog,” she joked. “One of them always slams her fist down on the table; a woman’s wine glass once smashed in her hand. I’m sorry! We’re hot for each other. Jesus!”

They Faced Coronavirus Together.

Ali tested positive for the virus first in Apr. 2020 and after being in isolation for 16 days, George sweetly played the song “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child and clapped as she finally left her room and walked down the stairs. The grateful wife, whose caregiver was her husband, posted a video of the moment, which can be seen above, along with the caption, “I am grateful for my health. It was a brutal and scary time. But I am one of the lucky ones,”

Weeks after Ali’s diagnosis, George also tested positive but he revealed he wasn’t getting harsh symptoms. “I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” he said. “I’m feeling great.”