Everything About His 8 Brothers & Sisters – Hollywood Life

Donnie Wahlberg is the eighth born child of nine and has five brothers and three sisters. Find out more about them here.

Donnie Wahlberg, 52, may be one of Hollywood’s most talented actors, but he’s not the only noteworthy one in his family! The New Kids on the Block singer-turned-Blue Bloods’ star is just one of nine children born to his parents, Alma Wahlberg, who passed away in Apr., and Donald Wahlberg Sr., who passed away in 2008. He also has three half-siblings from his father, so his brood is definitely a large one!

Find out more abut Donnie’s siblings below.

Debbie Wahlberg

Debbie Wahlberg was born in 1960 and was one of the nine children born to Alma and Donald. She sadly passed away on the same day her brother Mark’s daughter Ella Rae was born in 2003. Her cause of death hasn’t been officially announced but reports state she was 43 and died of a heart attack.

Michelle Wahlberg

Michelle Wahlberg is the sister of Donnie and one of the nine children born to Alma and Donald. Since she is not in the spotlight and tends to be very private, her age and other details about her life are not known.

Arthur Wahlberg

Arthur Wahlberg is Donnie’s oldest brother and the third oldest of Alma and Donald’s clan. He was born in 1963 and has worked as a carpenter who specializes in remodeling, according to A&E. He has appeared on his family’s reality show Wahlburgers, which lasted from 2014 until 2019, and like some of his brothers, has acted in a few things.

Paul Wahlberg

Paul Wahlberg is the fifth of the nine Wahlberg children born to Alma and Donald. He was born in 1964 and is an American chef and actor. He was also a part of Wahlburgers, which was based on the American burger chain he owns of the same name. He is married with two children.

Jim Wahlberg

Jim Wahlberg is the fifth oldest of Alma and Donald’s children. He was born in 1965 and became the executive director of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, which he started with his brother Mark Wahlberg, and helps to improve the quality of life for inner city youth through a partnership with other youth organizations. He is married with three children.

Tracey Wahlberg

Tracey Wahlberg is another one of Donnie’s siblings and one of the nine children born to Alma and Donald. Like her sister Michelle, she’s seemed to stay mostly out of the spotlight so not much is known about her.

Robert Wahlberg

Robert “Bob” Wahlberg is the seventh of Alma and Donald’s nine kids and was born in 1967. During his time on Wahlburgers he was the only sibling still living in the family’s hometown of Dorchester, MA. He’s worked at a local power company and sometimes acts. He’s appeared in various high-profile films such as Mystic River, Gone Baby Gone, and The Departed. Bob is also married with two kids.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg is the youngest of Alma and Donald’s children. He was born in 1971 and gained a spotlight when he was in the music industry as part of the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch in the 1990s. He eventually turned to an acting career and appeared in his first starring role in the 1996 film Fear. He went on to star in high-profile films like Boogie Nights, The Departed, The Fighter, Ted, Ted 2, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Joe Bell.

Mark’s also executive produced five HBO series and starred in his family’s reality show, Wahlburgers, which is about the restaurant chain he co-owns with his brothers Paul and Donnie. He’s married and has four children.

Buddy, Scott, & Donna Wahlberg

Buddy Wahlberg, Scott Wahlberg, and Donna Wahlberg are the children born to Donald before his marriage to Alma and are therefore, Donnie’s half-siblings. Since they’re out of the spotlight, there’s also not a lot publicly known about them.