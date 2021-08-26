Everyone Who Was Dating In 1998

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
I will never get over the fact that both Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. ever dated anyone else but each other.
Let’s start with couples who were dating in 1998 that definitely aren’t together anymore…
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Kimberly McCullough
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jerry O’Connell
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise
Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke
Charlize Theron and Stephan Jenkins
Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons
Rebecca Romijn and John Stamos
Ashton Kutcher and January Jones
Cameron Diaz and Matt Dillon
Whoopi Goldberg and Frank Langella
Mariah Carey and Derek Jeter
Matt Damon and Winona Ryder
Julia Roberts and Benjamin Bratt
Joaquin Phoenix and Liv Tyler
Matt Damon and Minnie Driver
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe
David Arquette and Courteney Cox
Bill and Melinda Gates
David Duchovny and Téa Leoni
Patrick Stewart and Wendy Neuss
Conan O’Brien and Lynn Kaplan
Rose McGowan and Marilyn Manson
Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow
Dylan McDermott and Shiva Rose
Drew Barrymore and Luke Wilson
Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger
Natasha Lyonne and Ed Furlong
Kate Winslet and Jim Threapleton
Claudia Schiffer and David Copperfield
Carson Daly and Jennifer Love Hewitt
Chris Rock and Malaak Compton-Rock
Helen Hunt and Hank Azaria
Fiona Apple and Paul Thomas Anderson
Jack Nicholson and Rebecca Broussard
Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver
Mike Myers and Robin Ruzan
Patricia Arquette and Nicolas Cage
Macaulay Culkin and Rachel Miner
Lisa Loeb and Dweezil Zappa
Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan
Kelsey Grammer and Camille Grammer-Meyer
George Clooney and Céline Balitran
Vanna White and George Santo Pietro
Christina Applegate and Johnathon Schaech
Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly
Tim Allen and Laura Deibel
Garth Brooks and Sandy Mahl
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas
Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito
And now for the couples that are still together, over 23 years later…
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin
Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Sting and Trudie
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith
Jason Alexander and Daena E. Title
Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern
Jay and Mavis Leno
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance
And last but not least, Elton John and David Furnish
