Everyone Who Was Dating In 1998

I will never get over the fact that both Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. ever dated anyone else but each other.

Let’s start with couples who were dating in 1998 that definitely aren’t together anymore…

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Kimberly McCullough


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jerry O’Connell


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke

Charlize Theron and Stephan Jenkins


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Rebecca Romijn and John Stamos


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and January Jones


New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Cameron Diaz and Matt Dillon


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg and Frank Langella


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Mariah Carey and Derek Jeter


Stan Honda / AFP via Getty Images

She’s at a Yankees game in this picture.

Matt Damon and Winona Ryder


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Julia Roberts and Benjamin Bratt

Joaquin Phoenix and Liv Tyler


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Matt Damon and Minnie Driver

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe


Denny Keeler / Getty Images

David Arquette and Courteney Cox


Denny Keeler / Getty Images

Bill and Melinda Gates


Victor Malafronte / Getty Images

David Duchovny and Téa Leoni


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Patrick Stewart and Wendy Neuss


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Conan O’Brien and Lynn Kaplan


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Rose McGowan and Marilyn Manson


Catherine Mcgann / Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Dylan McDermott and Shiva Rose


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Drew Barrymore and Luke Wilson


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne and Ed Furlong


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Kate Winslet and Jim Threapleton


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Claudia Schiffer and David Copperfield


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Carson Daly and Jennifer Love Hewitt

Chris Rock and Malaak Compton-Rock


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Helen Hunt and Hank Azaria


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Fiona Apple and Paul Thomas Anderson


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Jack Nicholson and Rebecca Broussard


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Mike Myers and Robin Ruzan


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Patricia Arquette and Nicolas Cage


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Macaulay Culkin and Rachel Miner


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Lisa Loeb and Dweezil Zappa


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Kelsey Grammer and Camille Grammer-Meyer


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

George Clooney and Céline Balitran


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Vanna White and George Santo Pietro


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Christina Applegate and Johnathon Schaech


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Tim Allen and Laura Deibel


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Garth Brooks and Sandy Mahl


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

And now for the couples that are still together, over 23 years later…

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty images

Sting and Trudie


Victor Malafronte / Getty Images

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Jason Alexander and Daena E. Title


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jay and Mavis Leno


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

And last but not least, Elton John and David Furnish


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

