Every Jeopardy Guest Host, Ranked



Ian Tuttle / Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize



LeVar led a viral Twitter campaign for the job, and he finally got his audition this summer — but only for one week of episodes, all of which would air during the Olympics. The circumstances were less than ideal, and LeVar seemed a bit nervous and jittery throughout his run. It was still so fun to see a beloved childhood icon behind that podium, though.

Now that the permanent hosting job is back open, Twitter is going hard for LeVar. But TBH, I’d rather see him host a new show of his own design. There are better vehicles for LeVar’s work than Jeopardy. Surely someone at Netflix is taking note of how fervent his fanbase is?! Give him a literary talk show, or Reading Rainbow for adults, or whatever the heck else he wants to make.