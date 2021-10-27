Everipedia VORTECS™ Score hits record high ahead of upcoming NFT drop to IQ stakers By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

In the world of technical analysis, any tool that gives the trader insight into the next possible market move is valued highly because an early signal of impending price action can turn an average trade into a multi-bagger.

In a rare occurrence, Cointelegraph Markets Pro just posted a VORTECS™ score of 98, one of the highest scores ever recorded, for an altcoin called Everipedia (IQ). The project is a blockchain-based encyclopedia that has the vision of creating “a world where all knowledge is available to all people.”

VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. IQ price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro