EverGrow Reaches 45K Holders, Is EGC the Next Shiba Inu and Dogecoin? By CoinQuora

EverGrow Reaches 45K Holders, Is EGC the Next Shiba Inu and Dogecoin?



EverGrow Coin is set to become the next and .

Reaches 45K holders and distributes $6M+ in Rewards.

EverGrow EGC coin’s price is up 92.86% and trades at $0.0000009675.

As the crypto space expands, more coins emerge to compete with existing digital assets. However, the high competition among these coins makes it comparative for the team behind the fresh crypto to ensure whatever they are churning out to the public undergoes serious feasibility study and can add value to the crypto sphere. If not, the crypto will only bubble a minute and blow over.

Along with this, EverGrow Coin and its team of experts clearly understand what it takes to launch big and as well stay visible in the market. With that said, the EverGrow Coin continues to break all crypto records since its launch one month ago. This is thanks to the team’s well-thought-out plans before EverGrow Coin launched.

Not long ago, EverGrow Coin attained an astounding milestone of 45k holders and $8 million in rewards. With the crypto’s Marketcap of more than $500 million, the striking growth rate of the currency shows that the coin will be the next big altcoin that will revolutionize the crypto industry.

Significantly, EverGrow intends to set the precedent as a unique currency that provides many ways to make profits in a more entertaining and engaging way. EverGrow Coin’s native token EGC will become even more resourceful in the future.

Many experts, analysts, and the crypto community quote EverGrow Coin as ‘the next Shiba Inu or DogeCoin.’ Here is why they feel so: Firstly, EverGrow’s revolutionary rewards system is game-changing. Therein, all EGC holders get an 8% reward for every transaction in BUSD, one of the most reputed stable coins. In detail, rewards in BUSD mean a stable passive income for holders. This is because it is tangible and can be spent, rather than just accumulating more coins.

Distinctive Features of EverGrow Coin

Multiple buybacks:

EverGrow Coin solves the problem of volatility because it is one of the problems that plagues the whole of the crypto industry. Buyback reduces the total token supply by buying them straight from exchanges. Then, removes them permanently from the market which in turn affects the token price. The Buyback is supported by a 3% strategic fee on every transaction. Also, when a token is received in Fee, it is converted into BNB and clearly kept and maintained in the EGC contract. An activated Buyback purchases EGC directly from the exchange. Likewise, removes the acquired tokens permanently from the circulating supply while simultaneously producing green candles on the chart.

Liquidity:

The EverGrow platform charges 2% of every transaction in order to sustain the PancakeSwap liquidity pool. This pool aids to crunch the random drastic price drops of the currency as a result of the various market factors.

Anti-Whale System:

EverGrow implemented a simple yet highly effective anti-whale mechanism that limits the maximum sale amount. The limit was set at 0.25% for a single transaction of the total circulating amount. This is to bridge opportunistic investors and swing traders from hurting cryptocurrency.

More than that, the EverGrow platform is constantly working to create more lucrative ways its users can utilize their EGC holdings directly in its NFT marketplace. The team intends to become one of the biggest NFT trading platforms with best-in-class minting, buying, and exchanging services.

Additionally, EverGrow prepares to launch its Content Subscription Platform to enable fans to access exclusive content from their favorite curators and influencers with EGC as the native currency. What’s more, other platforms in its ecosystem include the first decentralized NFT lending platform. The platform will allow NFT owners to borrow against their NFT holdings at a small interest rate.

At the time of writing, EverGrow EGC coin’s price is up 92.86% and trades at $0.0000009675 in the last 24 hours according to CoinGecko. This shows that EverGrow is on its way to dominating the crypto market soon and becoming the next Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

