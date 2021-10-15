Evergrande’s Swedish electric vehicle unit in sale talks, CEO says

Article content STOCKHOLM — The Swedish electric vehicle unit of China Evergrande Group is in talks with U.S. and European venture capital firms and industrial partners to find new owners, its top chief said, as its Chinese parent battles default on more than $300 billion in debts. National Electric Vehicle Sweden AB (NEVS), owned by the cash-strapped Chinese property developer, has funds to last “for a good while,” its Chief Executive Stefan Tilk said, adding that several investors were showing interest in the firm.

Article content He declined to comment on a possible valuation. A source familiar with the situation told Reuters the unit could be valued at as much as $1 billion. Evergrande has already missed three rounds of interest payments on its international bonds, and has been scrambling to sell some of its assets to raise cash. The Chinese property developer has spent billions of dollars on stakes in automobile technology developers, including NEVS. It also has joint ventures with Germany’s Hofer and Sweden’s Koenigsegg. NEVS, which received an electric vehicle production license in China four years ago, is the Swedish arm of Evergrande’s EV unit Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group. Tilk said that NEVS is discussing a potential sale or other financing mainly with European and U.S. firms, but declined to name them.