Evergrande’s second-biggest shareholder plans to sell entire stake By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A vehicle drives past unfinished residential buildings at Evergrande Oasis, a housing complex developed by Evergrande Group, in Luoyang, China September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese Estates Holdings, the second-biggest shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, said on Thursday it has sold $32 million worth of its Evergrande stake and plans to exit the holding completely.

Chinese Estates, which owned about 6.50% of Evergrande’s equity capital as of Sept. 10 according to Refinitiv Eikon data, said it has mandated a sale of all or part of the remaining 5.66% Evergrande stake either on the market or through block trades.

The disposal mandate will be valid for 12 months from the date of a shareholders’ meeting on Sept. 23 to approve the sale, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Chinese Estates said it had already sold 108.91 million shares, or 0.82%, of Evergrande’s issued share capital between Aug. 30 and Sept. 21 for HK$246.5 million ($32 million).

The company estimated that if the entire stake is sold, it will realise a loss of about HK$9,486.3 million ($1.22 billion) for the year ending in December 2021.

($1 = 7.7860 Hong Kong dollars)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR