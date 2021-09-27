Evergrande’s EV Unit Plunges After Warning of Cash Shortage

Article content (Bloomberg) — China Evergrande Group’s electric-car unit plunged in Hong Kong trading after it warned of a “serious shortage of funds” and scrapped plans to list in Shanghai, adding to concerns it may never reach its goal of mass vehicle production. Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. fell as much as 26% in early trading, taking their decline this year to about 94%. The company has shed more than $84 billion in market cap from its peak in April, when it was valued at more than Ford Motor Co.

Article content In a statement late Friday, Evergrande NEV said it has suspended paying some of its operating expenses and some suppliers have suspended work. The statement confirmed an earlier report by Bloomberg News that the company had missed salary payments to some workers, and fallen behind on paying a number of suppliers for factory equipment. The cashflow difficulties mean the carmaker that once had ambitions to take on Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. in the electric-vehicles industry will now likely miss its target to start mass deliveries next year. The turmoil is symptomatic of the crisis gripping the parent company — the world’s most-indebted developer — which has roiled global markets on concern it will default. In a further sign of the EV unit’s struggles, it said Saturday it won’t proceed with a planned issue of yuan-denominated shares on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.