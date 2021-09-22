Evergrande’s assurance helps some Asian markets, rise in COVID-19 weakens Singapore

Indonesia’s main share index jumped

almost 1% while the main Philippines index crept further away

from multi-week lows on Wednesday as most emerging Asian markets

welcomed China Evergrande’s promise to pay some bond interest

due Thursday.

The notable exceptions were markets in Taiwan and China,

which suffered steep losses as they reopened after an extended

holiday, while Singapore shares slid to a four-month low

after the city-state reported its highest daily COVID-19 cases

since April last year.

Taiwanese shares sank almost 2%, while Chinese

stocks fell to a near three-week low.

Shares in Manila climbed 0.7% and Indonesian stocks

were on track for their best day since Aug. 30 after

Evergrande’s announcement allayed fears of an imminent

collapse, bringing relief to markets globally.

Markets had already begun to stabilize on Tuesday as

analysts downplayed the potential fallout from the property

developer’s debt crisis and saw that relief seep into Wednesday.

Jakarta’s benchmark index also bounced on the back of Bank

Indonesia (BI) resisting any temptation to cut interest rates

that are already at record lows, even though coronavirus curbs

have probably hampered economic growth.

Any reduction in Indonesian rates ahead of this week’s

Federal Reserve policy meeting, which is being closely watched

for word on when the Fed will begin tapering its monetary

stimulus, would have left the rupiah vulnerable.

“The need to secure rupiah stability added to the reasons

for the central bank to keep rates on hold ahead of the U.S.

FOMC meeting this week,” research analysts at Singapore-based

DBS said.

They added that Indonesian rates had bottomed out and

liquidity management would likely be BI’s first step towards

policy normalization in 2022, while they expect the rupiah to be

stable between 14000-15000 per dollar going into 2022.

Most regional currencies edged lower against a broadly firm

U.S. dollar.

The Malaysian ringgit and Philippine peso shed

0.1%, while the Thai baht gave up 0.2%.

In a week flush with central bank meetings, a report from

Philippines’ Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is due on

Thursday.

The bank is widely expected to keep its key interest rate

steady at a record low in the wake of a recent resurgence in

COVID-19 cases and curbs, a Reuters poll showed, though one

economist called for a 25 basis points cut.

