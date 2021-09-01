Evergrande shares fall 2.5% after it warns of default risks By Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of debt-laden China Evergrande, the country’s No. 2 developer, fell as much as 2.5% on Wednesday after it warned of default risks and legal action from creditors as it scrambles to repair its balance sheet.
Evergrande’s stock dropped to HK$4.25 in early trade, a day after it reported first-half earnings and said it had sold property units to suppliers and contractors to offset some payments.
