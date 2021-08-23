Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
(Bloomberg) — China Evergrande Group sank to an almost six-year low and its electric-vehicle unit lost more than a quarter of its value amid mounting concern that shareholders will bear the brunt of the developer’s liquidity crisis.
Shares of Evergrande slid 13% at 3:50 p.m. on Monday in Hong Kong to the lowest since September 2015. China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. tumbled as much as 29%. Its property services unit dropped as much as 10%.
Shenzhen-based Evergrande is selling assets including stakes in units to avoid a cash crunch following a regulatory crackdown on leverage in the property industry. Its shares and bonds have tumbled in recent weeks as investors question whether the company can cope with its $300 billion in liabilities without external support.
Article content
Shareholders were dealt a blow on Monday following a report that Evergrande may sell its Hong Kong headquarters building at a loss. The developer plans to sell the office tower to Yuexiu Property Co. for HK$10.5 billion ($1.3 billion), less than the HK$15.6 billion it sought, Sing Tao Daily reported, citing unidentified people. It acquired the building for HK$12.5 billion in 2015.
“Evergrande could suffer a loss from the potential disposal of China Evergrande Centre in Wan Chai to Yuexiu Property,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Patrick Wong and Lisa Zhou wrote Monday.
The bond market reacted more positively to the news of the sale plans, which could help Evergrande meet upcoming debt repayments. Its note due 2022 climbed 2 cents on the dollar to 50.6 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.
Chinese financial regulators last week issued a rare public rebuke of Evergrande, urging it to address its debt woes and refrain from spreading “untrue” information. The company said it will do its best to resolve debt risks and keep stability in housing and financial markets.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.