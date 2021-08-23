Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

(Bloomberg) — China Evergrande Group sank to an almost six-year low and its electric-vehicle unit lost more than a quarter of its value amid mounting concern that shareholders will bear the brunt of the developer’s liquidity crisis.

Shares of Evergrande slid 13% at 3:50 p.m. on Monday in Hong Kong to the lowest since September 2015. China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. tumbled as much as 29%. Its property services unit dropped as much as 10%.

Shenzhen-based Evergrande is selling assets including stakes in units to avoid a cash crunch following a regulatory crackdown on leverage in the property industry. Its shares and bonds have tumbled in recent weeks as investors question whether the company can cope with its $300 billion in liabilities without external support.