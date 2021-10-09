Evergrande says six execs have returned funds from advance redemption of products By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China, September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Six executives of heavily indebted China Evergrande Group have returned funds from early redemptions of the company’s investment products, the property group said on Saturday.

Evergrande, in a liquidity crisis with over $300 billion in liabilities as offshore bondholders fear an imminent default https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinese-markets-return-break-more-evergrande-angst-2021-10-07, has not spoken publicly about missing recent interest payments to bondholders.

The redemption occurred earlier this year and all funds were returned in full before Friday, the company said in a statement. It said it has imposed punishment and held the six accountable, but gave no details.

Between May 1 and Sept. 7, the six executives made early redemptions of 12 investment products without identifying the executives or giving details on the nature of the products.

The company has epitomised China’s freewheeling era of borrowing and building. Uncertainty about its ability to meet funding obligations – equal to 2% of China’s gross domestic product – has sent jitters through markets.

The group has been hit by recent ratings downgrades, with both S&P Global (NYSE:) Ratings and Fitch Ratings warning of the risk of default.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR