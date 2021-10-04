Evergrande, Property Management Unit Share Trading Halted

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Trading of China Evergrande Group shares was suspended in Hong Kong, along with those of its property management unit, as the property giant contends with a deepening cash crisis.

No reason was given for the trading halts, which also affect all structured products relating to the company, a stock exchange filing showed on Monday morning.

Evergrande shares have plunged 80% this year, and its bonds have tumbled to levels that suggest investors are bracing for a default. With more than $300 billion in liabilities, the developer has been trying to sell assets in a bid to raise cash.