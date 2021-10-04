Evergrande, Property Management Unit Share Trading Halted

Article content
(Bloomberg) — Trading of China Evergrande Group shares was suspended in Hong Kong, along with those of its property management unit, as the property giant contends with a deepening cash crisis.
No reason was given for the trading halts, which also affect all structured products relating to the company, a stock exchange filing showed on Monday morning.
Evergrande shares have plunged 80% this year, and its bonds have tumbled to levels that suggest investors are bracing for a default. With more than $300 billion in liabilities, the developer has been trying to sell assets in a bid to raise cash.
Evergrande now has a market value of HK$39.1 billion ($5 billion), while its Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd. unit is worth HK$55.4 billion.
Chinese authorities have been trying to limit any fallout from the crisis on the economy and financial system. Last week, officials met with banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector, and the government bought out Evergrande’s stake in a struggling lender.
Shares of the developer’s other unit, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd., haven’t been suspended. The stock opened 6% lower in Hong Kong.
Meanwhile a fresh debt test is looming for Evergrande, with the maturity of a bond issued by a related entity. People familiar with the matter have said that a dollar note due Oct. 3 issued at an initial amount of $260 million by Jumbo Fortune Enterprises is guaranteed by Evergrande. As the maturity is a Sunday, the effective due date is Monday.
