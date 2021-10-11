Evergrande NEV Vows to Deliver Electric Cars Early Next Year

Liu Yongzhuo, president of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd., made the vow at a meeting at the Tianjin plant attended by executives from strategic partners including Robert Bosch GmbH and Hitachi Ltd., the company said in a statement posted to its website on Monday. The executives promised to ensure timely supplies of parts.

(Bloomberg) — China Evergrande Group’s electric-car unit pledged it would deliver its first vehicle early next year, stepping up its commitment to mass production just weeks after admitting to serious cash-flow difficulties.

The local district’s top official said the region would provide help from funding to approvals and coordinating with financial institutions, to ensure the company can “achieve mass-production goals early,” the statement showed.

The electric-car company said on Sept. 24 there is no guarantee it can meet its financial obligations as it continues to look for strategic investors to inject much-needed capital. The statement confirmed an earlier report by Bloomberg News that Evergrande NEV had missed salary payments to some of its employees and fallen behind on paying a number of suppliers for factory equipment.

Evergrande NEV’s parent is struggling to raise cash to meet its more than $300 billion in liabilities, fueling concerns it’s heading for a default that could hurt the world’s second-largest economy. The crisis has roiled global financial markets as investors weigh the potential fallout from a collapse of the distressed developer.

