Evergrande Is Said to Seek Sale of Hong Kong Residential Project

Article content (Bloomberg) — China Evergrande Group is seeking to sell a residential project in Hong Kong, people familiar with the matter said, as it ramps up divestments to avert a cash crunch. The debt-laden developer is looking to sell the site in the Yuen Long area of the New Territories for HK$8 billion ($1 billion), one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. That’s lower than the HK$8.9 billion it paid to acquire the project. Sing Tao Daily reported the sale plans earlier. Representatives for Shenzhen-based Evergrande didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Article content The world’s most indebted developer is facing mounting pressure to curtail its borrowings, fueling concerns that it may rush to offload assets cheaply. Regulators last week issued a rare public rebuke of the company, urging it to address its debt woes. With more than $300 billion of liabilities, the conglomerate’s fate has broad implications for China’s financial system. “Evergrande may accelerate asset sales after last week’s rebuke and instruction to resolve its debt problems from China’s central bank and financial regulator,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts including Patrick Wong and Lisa Zhou wrote in a note. Shares of Evergrande fell as much as 2.2% in Hong Kong trading on Wednesday, taking this year’s decline to 70%.