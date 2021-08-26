Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Shares of China Evergrande Group’s electric vehicle unit are collapsing in Hong Kong, wiping about $80 billion from what was the property developer’s most valuable listed asset. China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. sank as much as 22% Thursday after its parent said the unit will post a net loss of 4.8 billion yuan ($740 million) for the first half. The EV business was worth about $87 billion at its April 16 peak, more than Ford Motor Co. and almost four times more valuable than China Evergrande itself at the time. Its shares are now down 92% since, the worst performance in the Bloomberg World Index and lagging even China’s tutoring stocks.