Evergrande clouds Asia FX trading; shares in Singapore, Indonesia rise

Matilda Colman
Asia’s emerging currencies traded in tight

ranges on Monday as investors worried about China’s property

sector and the timing of Federal Reserve tapering, while shares

in Singapore and Indonesia outperformed.

Shares in Singapore gained more than 1%, buoyed by gains in

Singapore Technologies Engineering after it agreed

to buy Roper Technologies Inc’s TransCore business for

$2.68 billion.

Indonesia’s stock market climbed 1.6% to hit its

highest since March.

News that China Evergrande shares were suspended

on Monday after the embattled developer missed a key interest

payment on an offshore bond for the second time last week kept a

lid on Asian currency gains.

The Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian ringgit

advanced 0.2% each against the dollar, while the region’s other

currencies were little changed on the day.

Chinese markets are closed until Thursday for a holiday,

while South Korean markets were also shut.

Expectations that elevated inflation could prompt the

Federal Reserve to bring forward its tapering timeline also

weighed on emerging market currencies.

Data on Friday showed core U.S. PCE price index, the Federal

Reserve’s preferred inflation measure for its flexible 2%

target, increased 3.6% in August from a year earlier, its

biggest rise in three decades.

Rising commodity prices and ongoing supply disruptions have

also fueled expectations global inflation could stay higher for

longer.

“The market has priced in the start of taper, but probably

not the full impact of it depending on the pace,” analysts at

OCBC said.

Investors will next focus on the release of U.S. labor data

this Friday.

Before then, markets will eye a speech by U.S. Trade

Representative Katherine Tai later on the Biden administration’s

long-awaited China trade strategy.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields down 2.4 basis points

at 6.335%​​

** Top gainers in Singapore include Genting Singapore Ltd,

Capitaland Investment Ltd and CapitaLand Integrated

Commercial Trust

** Hopson Development to buy Evergrande unit -Global Times,

citing media reports

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0345 GMT

COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

RIC DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD %

Japan -0.02 -7.05 -0.95 3.84

China – +1.25 – 2.74

India +0.00 -1.42 0.00 25.39

Indonesia +0.21 -1.65 1.36 5.60

Malaysia +0.19 -3.60 0.01 -6.30

Philippines -0.04 -5.40 0.31 -2.72

S.Korea – -8.62 – 5.07

Singapore -0.05 -2.66 1.30 8.68

Taiwan +0.08 +2.24 -0.85 11.53

Thailand -0.15 -11.02 0.76 11.60

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana

Nicolaci da Costa)

