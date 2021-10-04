Evergrande clouds Asia FX trading; shares in Singapore, Indonesia rise

Article content
Asia’s emerging currencies traded in tight
ranges on Monday as investors worried about China’s property
sector and the timing of Federal Reserve tapering, while shares
in Singapore and Indonesia outperformed.
Shares in Singapore gained more than 1%, buoyed by gains in
Singapore Technologies Engineering after it agreed
to buy Roper Technologies Inc’s TransCore business for
$2.68 billion.
Indonesia’s stock market climbed 1.6% to hit its
highest since March.
News that China Evergrande shares were suspended
on Monday after the embattled developer missed a key interest
payment on an offshore bond for the second time last week kept a
lid on Asian currency gains.
The Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian ringgit
advanced 0.2% each against the dollar, while the region’s other
currencies were little changed on the day.
Chinese markets are closed until Thursday for a holiday,
while South Korean markets were also shut.
Expectations that elevated inflation could prompt the
Federal Reserve to bring forward its tapering timeline also
weighed on emerging market currencies.
Data on Friday showed core U.S. PCE price index, the Federal
Reserve’s preferred inflation measure for its flexible 2%
target, increased 3.6% in August from a year earlier, its
biggest rise in three decades.
Rising commodity prices and ongoing supply disruptions have
also fueled expectations global inflation could stay higher for
longer.
“The market has priced in the start of taper, but probably
not the full impact of it depending on the pace,” analysts at
OCBC said.
Investors will next focus on the release of U.S. labor data
this Friday.
Before then, markets will eye a speech by U.S. Trade
Representative Katherine Tai later on the Biden administration’s
long-awaited China trade strategy.
HIGHLIGHTS:
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields down 2.4 basis points
at 6.335%
** Top gainers in Singapore include Genting Singapore Ltd,
Capitaland Investment Ltd and CapitaLand Integrated
Commercial Trust
** Hopson Development to buy Evergrande unit -Global Times,
citing media reports
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0345 GMT
COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS
RIC DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD %
Japan -0.02 -7.05 -0.95 3.84
China – +1.25 – 2.74
India +0.00 -1.42 0.00 25.39
Indonesia +0.21 -1.65 1.36 5.60
Malaysia +0.19 -3.60 0.01 -6.30
Philippines -0.04 -5.40 0.31 -2.72
S.Korea – -8.62 – 5.07
Singapore -0.05 -2.66 1.30 8.68
Taiwan +0.08 +2.24 -0.85 11.53
Thailand -0.15 -11.02 0.76 11.60
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)