EverGen Infrastructure Announces the Appointment of Kelly Castledine as Director of Investor Communications and Enters Into Agreements to Support Investor Relations and Communications

Article content VANCOUVER, British Columbia — EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSXV:EVGN) (“EverGen”, or the “Company”), Canada’s Renewable Natural Gas (“RNG”) Infrastructure Platform, announces that it has entered into several agreements to support the ongoing investor relations and capital markets communications activities following the Company’s successful initial public offering. Appointment of Kelly Castledine, Director of Investor Communications EverGen recognizes the importance of clear and transparent communication with investors and the broader capital markets and is very pleased to be engaging industry veteran Kelly Castledine as Director of Investor Communications to direct all communications activities for the Company. Kelly is an accomplished certified investor relations professional with over 20 years of experience in investor relations, capital markets, corporate strategy and communications, and was the key driver of an investor relations strategy that contributed to the growth of renewable infrastructure company Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. from $200 million to $2.5 billion market capitalization in five years.

Article content Concurrently, the Company has updated its investor presentation which is available on its website at the following link https://www.evergeninfra.com/investor-center . Investor Relations As part of the its investor relations plan the Company has engaged the following service providers: Petersen Capital (“Petersen”) for a one-month period to assist with formulating marketing strategies and accessing marketing initiatives for the purpose of increasing EverGen’s exposure to potential investor groups and institutional fund managers, as well as assisting the Company in developing compelling corporate presentation materials including the corporate presentation, fact sheet, management video interviews, social media services and media analysis reports. Consideration for services provided by Petersen is $30,000, with the option to renew on a month-to-month basis.

Adelaide Capital Markets Inc. (“Adelaide”) to provide curated content to accredited and qualified investors via a webcast presentation, monthly newsletters, and social media content for a period following the webcast presentation. Total consideration for the services provided by Adelaide is $5,000.

Proactive Investors North America Inc. (“Proactive”) to provide editorial coverage of the Company for a period of twelve months. Proactive is a multimedia news organization and investor portal operating financial websites with news, commentary and analysis on listed companies and the global financial market. Total consideration for services provided by Proactive is $25,000, with the option to renew for an additional twelve months. Market Maker Further, to support liquidity and trading of the Company’s shares, EverGen has engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited (“Integral”) to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”). The market-making service will be undertaken by Integral in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX-V and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay Integral a fee of $7,500 per month for a period of three months with the option to renew on a month-to-month basis. The Company and Integral act at arm’s length. None of the above mentioned services providers nor any of its principals currently own any securities, directly or indirectly, of the Company.

Article content The engagements of the above mentioned service providers are subject to the Company making certain filings with the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and acceptance by the Exchange. About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada’s Renewable Natural Gas Infrastructure Platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future, starting on the West Coast. Incorporated in 2020, EverGen is now established to acquire, develop, build, own and operate a portfolio of Renewable Natural Gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on British Columbia, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America. For more information about EverGen Infrastructure Corp. and our projects, please visit www.evergeninfra.com . View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005653/en/ Contacts EverGen Investors

Kelly Castledine

416-576-8158

kelly@evergeninfra.com EverGen Media

Katie Reiach

604.614.5283

