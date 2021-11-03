EverGen Announces Voting Results for the Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders Held on November 3, 2021

Article content
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSXV:EVGN) (“EverGen”, or the “Company”), Canada’s Renewable Natural Gas (“RNG”) Infrastructure Platform, is pleased to report the voting results from its Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 3, 2021. A total of 7,529,255 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 56% of the Company’s outstanding shares.
1. Election of Directors
The following individuals were elected as directors for the ensuing year: Chase Edgelow, Ford Nicholson, Mary Hemmingsen, Djenane Cameron, and Jon Ozturgut.
The following is a summary of the voting results for the Company’s five directors:
Nominees
For
%
Withheld
%
Chase Edgelow
7,409,254
100
–
0
Ford Nicholson
6,375,754
86.1
1,033,500
13.9
Mary Hemmingsen
7,409,254
100
–
0
Djenane Cameron
7,409,254
100
–
0
Jon Ozturgut
7,409,254
100
–
0
2. Appointment of PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company
PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, (“PWC”) were appointed as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.
For
%
Withheld
%
Appointment of PWC as Auditors of the Company
7,408,654
99.992
600
0.008
3. Approval of Equity Incentive Plan
The Company’s Equity Incentive Plan was approved.
For
%
Against
%
Approval of Equity Incentive Plan
6,178,053
83.4
1,231,199
16.6
For more information about EverGen, please visit www.evergeninfra.com .
About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.
EverGen, Canada’s Renewable Natural Gas Infrastructure Platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future, starting on the West Coast. Incorporated in 2020, EverGen is now established to acquire, develop, build, own and operate a portfolio of Renewable Natural Gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on British Columbia, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America.
