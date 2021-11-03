EverGen Announces Voting Results for the Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders Held on November 3, 2021

The following individuals were elected as directors for the ensuing year: Chase Edgelow, Ford Nicholson, Mary Hemmingsen, Djenane Cameron, and Jon Ozturgut.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSXV:EVGN) (“EverGen”, or the “Company”), Canada’s Renewable Natural Gas (“RNG”) Infrastructure Platform, is pleased to report the voting results from its Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 3, 2021. A total of 7,529,255 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 56% of the Company’s outstanding shares.

The following is a summary of the voting results for the Company’s five directors:

Nominees For % Withheld % Chase Edgelow 7,409,254 100 – 0 Ford Nicholson 6,375,754 86.1 1,033,500 13.9 Mary Hemmingsen 7,409,254 100 – 0 Djenane Cameron 7,409,254 100 – 0 Jon Ozturgut 7,409,254 100 – 0

2. Appointment of PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company

PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, (“PWC”) were appointed as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

For % Withheld % Appointment of PWC as Auditors of the Company 7,408,654 99.992 600 0.008

3. Approval of Equity Incentive Plan

The Company’s Equity Incentive Plan was approved.

For % Against % Approval of Equity Incentive Plan 6,178,053 83.4 1,231,199 16.6

For more information about EverGen, please visit www.evergeninfra.com .

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada’s Renewable Natural Gas Infrastructure Platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future, starting on the West Coast. Incorporated in 2020, EverGen is now established to acquire, develop, build, own and operate a portfolio of Renewable Natural Gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on British Columbia, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America.

