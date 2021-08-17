Events requiring vaccination proof can opt out of masks, Nevada governor says

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Nevada governor Steve Sisolak said late on Monday that large event operators will be allowed to opt out of the state’s mask requirements if they can verify that attendees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Those partially vaccinated and children could still attend provided they wear a mask, he said. “If a large event venue chooses to require vaccination proof for all attendees, those that are FULLY vaccinated will be allowed to take their masks off,” the Democratic governor wrote https://bit.ly/3xNGGtK on Twitter.