Events requiring vaccination proof can opt out of masks, Nevada governor says By Reuters

(Reuters) – Nevada governor Steve Sisolak said late on Monday that large event operators will be allowed to opt out of the state’s mask requirements if they can verify that attendees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those partially vaccinated and children could still attend provided they wear a mask, he said.

“If a large event venue chooses to require vaccination proof for all attendees, those that are FULLY vaccinated will be allowed to take their masks off,” the Democratic governor wrote https:// on Twitter.

Sisolak said the exception was “not a mandate”, but an option available for those operating venues with the capacity of 4,000 or more.

His announcement comes after San Francisco and New Orleans joined New York City in ordering patrons to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms and other venues in an effort to stem the fast-spreading Delta variant.

Shortly after the governor’s announcement, National Football League (NFL) team Las Vegas Raiders, said https:// that starting from Sept. 13, it will require all its fans at home games to present proof of vaccination, a first in the NFL.

The Raiders owner Mark Davis said the move was consulted with governor Sisolak and other community leaders and added that fans would be offered vaccination on site prior to home games.

