Even with Ethereum 2.0 underway, L2 scaling is still key to DeFi’s future By Cointelegraph





The network has come a long way over the last few years. Everything from the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) to the recent London upgrade has made the network the most compelling attempt to instill a ‘world computer,’ but there’s still work to be done.

For global adoption to be the backbone of Web 3.0, the network will need the benefits that the Eth 2.0 upgrade promises to offer. However, to scale for a new wave of decentralized applications (DApps), it’s going to take a lot more, and it’s looking like layer-two solutions may be the only answer.

Sandeep Nailwal is a co-founder of Polygon, the platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. In the crypto space since 2016, Sandeep has been involved with many tech businesses since his very early days. He co-founded Polygon alongside Jaynti Kanani and Anurag Arjun to solve the scalability problem. His main responsibilities include spearheading the branding, marketing, operations and partnering with key stakeholders to push forward the vision of Polygon. Sandeep holds an MBA from the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (Nitie), one of the top schools in India.

