Even the Dirtiest Coal Is Surging Due to China’s Power Crunch

(Bloomberg) — China is paying the most on record for the dirtiest type of coal, showing how the power crisis is turbo-charging Asian energy markets.

The price of a variety of lignite coal from Indonesia surged to $110 to $120 a ton this week due to rising demand from China and falling production from mines in Kalimantan, said traders who buy and sell the grade. That’s up from last year when some shipments sold for as little as $20 to $25 per ton.

The increase in demand for what’s regarded as one of the world’s most pollutive and energy-inefficient fuels is raising concerns about a jump in carbon emissions from China this winter. The grade, known as 4200-GAR, is usually mixed with more energy-efficient coal.