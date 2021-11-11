Even After 50%+ Gains This Year, 3 Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation By StockNews

© Reuters. Even After 50%+ Gains This Year, 3 Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation



After plummeting in March of last year, stocks have been on a tear. Even this year, many companies are seeing their shares soar. But how much longer can stocks keep going? Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA), Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:), and Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:) are three stocks with huge returns this year that are expected to continue their momentum.Many stocks have experienced impressive gains this year as we continue to recover from the height of the pandemic. In fact, a lot of companies have year-to-date performances that we’re not accustomed to seeing. This has been a blessing for investors holding these stocks, but it has also been a curse for investors looking for the next big winners.

Common investing sense would lead many to believe that stocks with such high performance this year may see a drop off in performance as we get close to year-end. However, that is not necessarily the case. With companies handily beating earnings estimates in the most recent quarter, stocks are likely to continue to see gains.

To find these stocks, I often turn to our POWR Ratings system. Based on 118 different factors, the POWR Ratings help find stocks with the best chance to outperform. That’s why investors should consider highly rated stocks such as Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA), Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG), and Robert Half International Inc. (RHI), which are all up more than 50% in 2021 and expected to continue rallying.

