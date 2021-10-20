Eve Says There Are “Clones” In The Hip-Hop Industry Making Music “Boring”

Eve is back and she’s making her mark on the television industry with her new show ‘Queens’ and recently announced she’s carrying a bundle of joy! While Eve shares the details of her new journey with fans, she’s also reminding y’all how she got down in the realm of hip-hop.

Eve recently sat down with Trevor Noah and discussed all of those things, and she shared her thoughts on the current state of hip-hop. Eve shared that while she celebrates today’s artists, there’s one part of the industry that she’s glad she isn’t involved in–the “clones”.

“What I envy is the fact that you don’t need a label, you don’t need a co-signer. You can get out there and find your people the way you want to,” she said. “I envy that. I love that. What I don’t [envy] is…there’s a lot of clones. I feel like back in the day uniqueness was celebrated and I think now there’s a lot of sameness.”

With a lengthy and diverse catalogue of her own, Eve expressed that the lack of originality amongst artists is watering down her hip-hop experience, despite being a fan of some artists.

“And that to me makes it boring,” Eve continued, “Not everyone, because there are some dope artists out that I really do love. But, yeah.”

Eve is not new to being unique and reinventing herself. As one of the hottest rappers of the 90’s, Eve made her mark on the rap game before transitioning into her acting career. Shortly after, she moved to the UK with her husband and she recently revealed the two are expecting a child together.

