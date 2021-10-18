Eve Announces That She’s Pregnant With First Baby

“You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!!”
The “Tambourine” rapper revealed she’s expecting her first baby with husband Maximillion Cooper when she shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram.
“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️,” Eve captioned the pic. “You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!!”
“We get to meet our lil human February 2022,” she continued.
Cooper also reshared the sweet image on his account and wrote, “Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way! ♥️”
Eve’s new baby will be the latest addition to her family. The “Who’s That Girl?” rapper is already a proud stepmom to Cooper’s four kids from a previous marriage.
“They’ve grounded me,” Eve gushed about her stepkids in a previous interview with People. “In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?'”
“But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.’”
“I will say it took years, though, I’m not gonna lie,” she added. “It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids.”
“But I have to say I’m very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!”
Aww! Eve is going to be an awesome mom.
