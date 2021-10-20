Evasc Neurovascular Announces the New eCLIPs Bifurcation Flow Diverter

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Evasc Neurovascular is proud to announce the third generation of its eCLIPs™ device, the eCLIPs Bifurcation Flow Diverter.

The new device is classified as a flow diverter, with a leaf density of 35%, which is 60% higher than the existing eCLIPs devices. As a result, the new eCLIPs Bifurcation Flow Diverter does not require coiling and provides for the same unique neck bridging delivery. The new eCLIPs Bifurcation Flow Diverter can cover up to a 6mm neck length. The eCLIPs Bifurcation Flow Diverter also simplifies deployment with greatly reduced delivery times.

“We’re excited to see the latest innovation in Evasc Neurovascular’s eCLIPs devices, which will lead to better outcomes for patients and remarkable device delivery time—usually within 10 minutes,” said Leif Sorensen, Neuroradiology, Aarhus University Hospital, Denmark.

The newest generation of eCLIPs is innovated for more effective treatment of intracranial bifurcation aneurysms with a shapeable delivery wire, a smaller size that is compatible with 0.021” and 0.027” ID microcatheters, and electrolytic detachment.

“We have listened to the experts in the neuro field and developed an improved version that is smaller and easier to use. This will allow treatment for a wider range of aneurysms and shorten delivery times,” said Dr. Donald Ricci, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evasc Neurovascular.

“The previous version showed exceptional outcome due to the eCLIPs implant’s ability to bridge the neck of the aneurysm and to create a flow diversion effect. This new and improved version retains these favourable characteristics and also allows eCLIPs to gain access to smaller and more distant vessels within the cerebral anatomy,” added Dr. Ricci.

About the eCLIPs Aneurysm Treatment System

eCLIPs is a non-tubular endovascular device currently targeted for use in challenging wide-neck bifurcations, using technology designed to treat 95% of bifurcation aneurysm cases. The unique eCLIPs design provides not only coil retention, but also flow diversion at the neck. eCLIPs avoids dangerous entry into the dynamic, fragile environment of the aneurysm sac while leaving side branches unencumbered and providing a platform for endothelial growth across the bifurcation neck.

About Evasc Neurovascular

Evasc Neurovascular is a privately-held medical device company focused on the development of disruptive endovascular treatments for cerebral aneurysms. Evasc Neurovascluar is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

