Evan Williams says the rain before Betfair Hurdle would be suitable for Mack The Man | Racing news





Mack the Man – aimed at Betfair Hurdle

Evan Williams faces a dilemma about preferences on the ground, but still hopes to run with his two Betfair Hurdle contestants in Newbury.

Williams hosts Mack The Man, a favorite before the post, and another slightly runner in Quoi De Neuf.

The Glamorgan coach intends to give them the opportunity to prove themselves, for the owners William and Angela Rucker, at the famous disadvantage of this weekend, for which a final field will be declared, up to a maximum of 24, Thursday morning.

But Williams admits that the factor that complicates soil conditions is likely, currently described as good to mild, with a dry week forecast until a possible return of rain on race day.

"I will be brutal: one needs good ground and one needs softer ground," he said.

"So I am in that difficult situation: the ground is drying up like hell, but they give a potential rain on Saturday, right?

"So it seems that it might be right to leave them both there and have a crack."

Quoi De Neuf, last seen when he was well supported, but unfortunately shot down behind Not So Sleepy in another third-grade masterpiece at Ascot just before Christmas, could keep the sun and dry wind from continuing.

On the contrary, Mack The Man's hat-trick offer will be helped if the wet weather returns on time.

Williams added: "If it rains, it could adapt to one and if not, it could adapt to the other."

"The ground will be beautiful there, but if it is drying out, it will definitely favor Quoi De Neuf, and if we received that rain on Saturday, I would definitely play with the strengths of Mack The Man."