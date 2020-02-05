Eva Marcille addresses her mixed race: see her amazing message

Eva Marcille has just addressed a question that her fans reportedly ask her all the time. Look at the last message he shared on his social media account not too long ago.

‘They always ask me if I'm mixed … and the answer is yes! I am black mixed with shea butter, coconut oil, kale, cornbread with hot water, raw beauty, poppin style, personality, awakened intellect, strength of my ancestors, self-esteem, power, love, sand, respect and hustle and bustle … but mainly I am BLACK! ”Eva captioned her post.

Someone said: "@evamarcille was in CAU repainting all his beautiful blackness long before the fame that he was beautiful and elegant with that … and by the way Puerto Rico may not be African-American but they are black."

Another follower published this: "I never thought you were anything other than black, that has been very clear from the best models. You always represent Compton and you are black."

Someone else wrote: ‘Omg social networks can sometimes take a great comment and turn it into a debate. Sir, people just let people talk omg @evamarcille 😍 ’

One commenter posted: Dado Since being black is the current trend, everyone wants to be black and proud! 🙄🙄 ’and someone else said:‘ I don't like the mixed term. We are people with different cultures, some with multiple cultures. We really need to change our mentality. "

Eva recently impressed her fans and fans when she re-published one in Mike Sterling's posts for Marley Sterling's birthday. This was really emotional and had many fans crying.

‘Repost of @miketsterling On the east wall of our house is an old large framed photo, courtesy of @thankfulcliff, which has an appointment that I used to inspire my staff years ago:" Earn it every day ". The message began.

You should definitely check the entire message because it is really emotional and profound.



