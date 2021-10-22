Eva Longoria Wears Midriff Cutout Dress: Photos – Hollywood Life

Eva Longoria stunned in a blue Alberta Ferretti midriff cutout dress while at an event in Los Angeles this week.

Allow Eva Longoria to make the case for vibrant blues this autumn. The actress, 46, stunned in a blue Alberta Ferretti midriff cutout dress at an event put on by her tequila brand Casa Del Sol in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 21. The ensemble is from the Italian fashion designer’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

The event on Thursday evening, presented by Casa Del Sol, was a book launch for photographer Brian Bowen Smith‘s Drivebys, a coffee table book that contains snapshots of his cross country trip to capture the “soul of American culture” through the windows of a 1958 Ford F100.

It was a star-studded soirée. The Desperate Housewives star was joined by Demi Moore (and her daughter Scout Willis), Milla Jovovich, Ellen Pompeo, and Julianne Hough, among others, to celebrate the launch of the coffee book, which retails at a whopping $500, by the way.

The event comes a few days after Eva served as host of the annual ELLE Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles on October 19. After last year’s celebration was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, Halle Berry, Lena Waithe, Gal Gadot, Rita Moreno, and more stepped out to commemorate some of the most influential women in Hollywood.

The honorees this year were Angelina Jolie, Halle, Jodie Comer, Gemma Chan, Jennifer Hudson, Rita, Lauren Ridloff, Gal, and Salma Hayek. (Eternals stars Angelina, Gemma, Lauren, and Salma missed the event, however, after they were exposed to COVID, presumably at the Eternals movie premiere in Los Angeles the night before.)

The stars tested negative, but pivoted to virtual appearances nonetheless out of an “abundance of caution.” Eva wound up reading Angelina’s acknowledgments on her behalf, but not before she took the stage to welcome attendees and reflect on what it meant to be a woman in Hollywood. “It’s such a privilege to be here to host the ELLE Women in Hollywood event,” Eva began her remarks.

“You know, ‘women in Hollywood,’ that phrase didn’t always mean what it means today,” she continued. “There was a time in Hollywood when a woman’s voice was singular. It was small. It was unable to carry one woman, much less all women. I’m sure we have all found ourselves to be the only woman in the room, out-manned, and our seat at the table would never be given to us.”

Eva added, “Tonight we’re here as a sisterhood of producers, directors, actors, and activists striving to not only take a seat at the table but to command the room. And why? Because we know as women . . . the only way we’re gonna see the stories of our communities is by telling those stories ourselves.” The star also gave a special shoutout to Rita and Kerry Washington, who have supported her throughout her career.