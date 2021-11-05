EV startup Rivian targets $65 billion valuation in IPO

Article content

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc, which is backed by both Amazon.com Inc and Ford Motor Co, said on Friday it was targeting a valuation of nearly $65 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

The company, which last month disclosed nearly $1 billion in losses for the first half of this year, said it will sell 135 million shares at a price range of between $72 and $74 each.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. Rivian will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “RIVN.” (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)